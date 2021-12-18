AUSTIN — The Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas A&M University Health Science Center awarded more than $8.6 million to local organizations statewide for COVID vaccine outreach, the department announced Thursday.
The fund—known as the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant Program — looks to inform, connect and protect communities by increasing outreach and education aimed at boosting the number of fully vaccinated people in Texas.
“As our statewide COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to show progress, DSHS believes these grants will have an immediate effect in neighborhoods across Texas,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, in the release.
As of Dec. 15, 60.13% of Texans were fully vaccinated with 70.3% having at least one dose, according to state data.
The grant awards will range from $40,000 to $210,000 for projects with a duration of six to nine months. Awardees include a wide array of groups in the public, private and nonprofit sectors including grassroots community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, those who serve rural and immigrant populations, universities and others, it said.
“Local organizations are trusted sources of information that can use their direct community connections to educate and help those who may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Garcia said.
The Texas Restaurant Foundation received the largest grant at nearly $210,000. Other grant recipients include Communication Service for the Deaf, Dia De La Mujer Latina, Inc., and No Barriers Communications in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston/Harris County.
Priority for awards was given to applicants focused on rural communities Texans with disabilities and communities of color. Grantees’ outreach efforts will cover 70% of the state with programs in 179 of the 254 counties in Texas.
This is the first round of funding with DSHS planning to receive additional funding and grant more applications in early 2022, it said.
“These grants will make a huge difference in addressing vaccine hesitancy in Texas,” said Olga Rodriguez, chief of staff and associate vice president of Texas A&M Health, in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.