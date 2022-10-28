The Palestine Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host its annual dinner banquet and Expo starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Arena, 750 N. Texas Hwy 287 in Palestine.
“We want to invite everybody to join us for another great year of fundraising for wetlands conservation,” said Jon Piersol, chairman of Anderson County's chapter of Ducks Unlimited. “Last year was one of the best events we’ve ever had, and we look forward to this year being even better.”
A major part of the evening will be the presentation of a plaque in recognition longtime committee member John Schwab who started his journey with Ducks Unlimited in 1973.
“John is in his 50th year with Ducks Unlimited,” Piersol said. “He has been a big part of this organization for many years.”
Savoie’s Cajun Seafood out of Shreveport will return this year to cater the event, bringing an amazing Cajun feast including shrimp, crawfish, catfish, oysters and all the trimmings.
Along with dinner, the event will include auctions and vendors, along with games and a bounce-house for the kids.
Ducks Unlimited is the world's largest private waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization. Palestine's chapter was the fourth in the state. It has sponsored an annual banquet for more than 40 years.
According to Piersol, 83 cents of every dollar raised goes towards conservation. Donations go toward waterfowl conservation throughout the United States.
“Most birds are migratory, so it wouldn't make sense to keep all the money in one area,” Piersol said. “Still, we are using some funds locally, like habitat developments we're building in Tennessee Colony and Richland-Chambers.”
Matt Symmank of Texas Parks and Wildlife will give a presentation explaining how Ducks Unlimited funds are being spent locally.
The national non-profit advocacy group, with 700,000 members, started 85 years ago.
Tickets are $65 for singles, $90 for couples and $20 for youth under 18. Admission includes the banquet and membership in Ducks Unlimited.
Tickets available at the event, or at Iron Gate Feed, 936 W. Oak St., Palestine.
Tables can be purchased for $650, $1,500 and $3,000.
For more information call 903-724-4392.
