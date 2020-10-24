Palestine Ducks Unlimited, Texas third oldest club, celebrates its 50 anniversary this year with its banquet set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Arena.
“There will be a great dinner catered by world famous Savoie’s from Shreveport, Louisiana, cold drinks, live auction, games and raffles,” said John Piersol, chairman of Palestine DU.
Keynote speaker for this year’s banquet will be Colonel (ret) J. Craig Flowers a fourth generation native Texan.
Flowers’ 25 years in the United States Army encompassed a decade overseas ,including three years in The Kingdom of Morocco in North Africa. His final military assignment was at West Point where he served as a Director and senior officer. He trained, specialized and operated in the field of Human Intelligence. Founder of The Sideline Leadership CO., he works with CEOs, business owners, organizational leaders in Sports -including NCAA Coaches, Directors of Athletics and their staffs on Character, Culture and Leader Development.
Flowers and his wife, Beth, have three adult daughters and live in Austin. He retired from the U.S. Army in April 2012 and returned home to Texas.
Each year there has been a special gun raffled off at the banquet and this year is no exception.
It is a custom-made 22-250 rifle called the “Bushwacker.” Special raffle tickets may be bought by contacting John Piersol at 903-724-4392. You may also contact Piersol for sponsorship information and tickets to the banquet.
Just in time for the big celebration, Matt Symmank, a Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist at the Richland Creek Wildlife Management area, announced Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Ducks Unlimited was awarded a grant that will be approximately $1 million dollars.
The grant is administered through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The grant will be used to purchase land inholdings within and/or properties adjacent to existing State Wildlife Management Areas that have wetland conservation value.
“We used State Migratory Stamp Funds as well as a large private donation to the TPWD Foundation as match in order to get these federal funds,” Symmank said.
Piersol said the club owes its success to the Royall family for taking on the role of hosting and supporting DU through the years and it is great to carry on the tradition for the 50 year.
Cliff Johnson, an attendee in 1970, said it was “wild and wooly times and great gathering of great men from the community for a great cause.”
There were judges, deputies, game wardens, State Troopers and elected officials just to name a few in attendance.
Joe Ed Johnston remembers the first banquet as the “place to be for local sportsman.”
Palestine DU began at Buddy Royall’s Farm in 1970. It was billed as “Be a part of the greatest wildlife conservation effort in history.”
J. L. Flanagan was the chairman of the committee and tickets were sold at Royall National Bank, East Texas National Bank, 1 National Bank, Rogers Chevrolet and Kolstad’s Jewelry.
A ticket to the first banquet included pre-banquet refreshments, barbecue and a one-year membership to National Ducks Unlimited.
According to Johnson, who was there for the inaugural event, the Banquet was a huge success, with over 250 in attendance in its first year and has continued uninterrupted for 50 years in Palestine.
The National Ducks Unlimited started in 1937 and the goal was to raise funds in the United States to secure important waterfowl production areas north of the United States border, where federal duck stamp funds could not be spent.
Ducks Unlimited Nationally has over 750,000 members and raised $115 million dollars in philanthropic support in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.