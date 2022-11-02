Ducks Unlimited honored member John Barry Schwab of Palestine for his 49 years of dedicated service, with three awards; the Loyal Member Plaque, the Distinguished Service Award and the Conservation Service Award. Schwab has been a member of the Palestine Chapter since 1973.
"Everything went great,” said John Piersol, chairman of Anderson County's chapter of Ducks Unlimited. “It went better than I expected. We had a great turnout."
During the banquet Tuesday night, guest speaker Texas Parks and Wildlife Biologist Matthew Symmank gave a presentation on how TPWD and DU work together for the betterment of land, water and wildlife conservation in Anderson, Freestone and Navarro counties.
Symmank said TPWD is expecting a good season for 2022-2023, however the current drought in the breeding grounds is concerning.
“We are still anticipating a good season,” he said. “Where there is water, there should be ducks. There is less water than there has been in previous years, but if you have water, you should have ducks this year.”
Symmank said TPWD had already set the season hunting perimeters for the 2023-2024 season and it will also be a liberal season, with 74 days, the same bag limit and calendar shift dates.
According to Symmank, TPWD has been partnering with DU on the construction and repair of wetlands on Richland Creek and Gus Engeling Wildlife Management Areas since 2015.
The TWPD and DU partnership at Richland Creek WMA constructed a 400 acre wetland complex on the RCWMA Trinity Unit with 12 marshes stacked on sloughs of 10 to 80 acres, a mix of flooded timber and emergency marsh that is hunted in the public hunt draw system.
They used approximately $1.5 million in migratory stamp funds, this is the $7 migratory stamp endorsement on hunting licenses and DU contributed funds as well to accomplish this work.
In September 2020, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service announced grant recipients and the DU/TPWD East Texas grant received the maximum of $1 million.
This grant was specified to land acquisition on East Texas WMAs. TPWD used it to purchase 427 acres inholding between Big Lake Bottom WMA and the Trinity River, a 166-acre inholding RCWMA, a 33-inholding RCWMA. The Big Lake and Richland Creek WMA acquisitions totaled 626 acres.
Symmank said from 2018 through 2020, DU and TPWD developed engineering plans and received all the permits to construct an additional five wetlands units totaling 206 acres on Richland Creek WMA.
In 2021, TPWD received $1.38 million in corporate and foundation donations to construct these wetlands, with $840,000 from Pepsi, $442,000 from Facebook and $100,000 from David Litman Foundation.
“Corporations want to be ‘water positive,’” Symmank said. “We estimate these wetlands will clean 200,000 million gallons of water a year. This will be an important part of land conservation for rural Texans in the future, this idea of land conservation for ecosystem services.”
Symmank said at Richland Creek WMA, TPWD built five new wetlands, 206 acres, water delivery canal, 10 new water control structures, four new parking areas, new waterfowl hunting areas, all entirely funded by corporate donations. This was all facility by DU with the help of DU engineers.
“DU is our most valuable partner in this area for conservation work we are trying to do,” Symmank said.
In summation, Symmank said through its partnership with DU, at Richland Creek, they have 20 wetlands totaling 1,730 acres with Tarrant Regional Water District Partnership, 21 wetlands totaling 675 acres. The total, Wetland Habitat Created equals 2,400 acres.
“That’s a lot of good duck hunting,” Symmank said.
Symmank shared that they have one more wetland in permitting phase that is estimated at 85 acres, DU is designing, Coca-Cola Corporate and Coca-Cola SW Bottling have committed financial support.
“Here in East Texas, our land, our timber, our wildlife, our water, it’s all very important,” Symmank said. “Conservation of all these resources is important and Ducks Unlimited is our most valuable partner in accomplishing our goals in Texas Parks and Wildlife with conservation.”
Beyond the many guns up for grabs at auction, there were also coolers, Tahwahkaro Whisky, corn hole boards, smokers, fire pits, duck decoys, a spa package, Chisos Boots, hunting stands, game feeders, an Argentina Dove Hunt and a South Africa Safari Hunt.
There were vendors, along with games and a bounce-house for the kids.
Those in attendance enjoyed a Cajun feast of shrimp, crawfish tails, catfish, oysters and all the trimmings catered by Savoie’s Cajun Seafood out of Shreveport.
Ducks Unlimited is the world's largest private waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization. Palestine's chapter was the fourth formed in the state. It has sponsored an annual banquet for more than 40 years.
Piersol said next year's banquet will take place on the last Tuesday in October in the same spot.
He thanked banquet committee members for their efforts, and the Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion for the use of its facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.