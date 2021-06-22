Get ready to skate into August when Palestine’s new rink Skates & More opens its doors.
Palestine businessman Perry Cole is opening the new business to offer children, teens and families something to do.
“When I was growing up, there were places we could go to hang out,” Cole said. “Nowadays, there’s nothing and kids are out there in the streets getting in trouble. I want to offer our community a place they can go to have fun.”
Set to open at the beginning of August, the skating rink, a member of the Roller Skating Association International, will be open Tuesdays through Sunday each week.
On Mondays, Cole says the rink will be closed to the public, but open for skating classes ages 3 to 7, 8 to 12, 13 to 17, 18 and up.
“We have plans for theme nights and skating competitions,” Cole said.
Rent skates or bring your own for a discounted skate fee.
The skating rink will offer memberships levels of silver, gold and platinum.
Tables will be available for rent for parties and events. There will also be a large party room for to rent. The rink will also be available for private rentals.
There will be an arcade area with multiple games for families to enjoy and a concessions stand will offer popcorn, nachos, pizza, hot dogs, slushes, sodas, chips and candy. A merchandise store will offer Skates & More shirts, hats, skates and other items.
Security will be on hand to ensure people follow the rules and are respectful to one another, Cole said.
Cole is currently looking for a manager and skate instructor and is open to ideas from the community.
“This is something for our community as a whole,” Cole said. “Any positive ideas are welcomed, please message us, we’re open for suggestions.”
Skates & More will be located at 10200 S. US Hwy 79 in Palestine.
