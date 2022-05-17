For his Eagle Scout project, Ethan Niedecken, 17, wanted to build Blessing Boxes to help others in need. The three new boxes, also known as pantries, are multiplying access to basic necessities such as water, food and toiletries.
Niedecken’s project was inspired by the Blessing Box behind St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 106 E. Crawford St.
The idea to build three more came to him after seeing people also use the pantry at the First Resource Center and the little free library at Evangelistic Temple.
Two of the scout’s new pantries stand next to local churches: one at New Fellowship Christian Church at 2000 W. Reagan St. and a second at Norwood Heights Baptist Church at 2214 State Highway 155 in north Palestine. The third box is located in front of the Palestine Rotary building on West Oak Street.
Niedecken said that while the boxes are located on the grounds owned by nonprofit organizations, community members are responsible for stocking them with supplies.
“It is completely a community effort to keep those full,” Niedecken said. I’m just hoping the community will take charge to help people who need more help than others.”
Supplies can include personal care items such as toilet paper, toothbrushes and paste, deodorant, and shaving cream, to dry and canned goods such as boxed dinner mixes, canned vegetables and proteins, bottled water and drink mixes.
The crowdsourced and organic pantries provide a safety net for people whose needs are not met by other resources.
Father Justin Briggle of St. Philip’s said his church started the city’s first free pantry in 2018 after seeing “a lot of foot traffic” and hearing directly from many people about their needs.
“Yes, the community has food pantries, but sometimes for those with more immediate need those food pantries can prove challenging because they’re only open on certain days of the week,” Briggle said. “It appeared we had a way to bridge a gap. We had a way to meet immediate needs.”
Niedecken invested significant time and resources in the project. He organizes a group of 10 to 15 helpers, including parents, scout leaders, and younger scouts ages 11 to 16.
He also raised $950 for the project and designed his boxes with a durable siding called BeBond, a sign material made of two sheets of aluminum. He wanted to make the boxes durable for up to 10 years and to allow the nonprofit organizations to customize them with wraps.
Niedecken said starting the building process was the most challenging due to his lack of experience on construction projects; moreover, the BeBond material was particularly difficult to cut. The project started during an overnight camping trip to the Neches Wildlife Refuge, where construction began using his simple, hand-drawn plans.
Blessing boxes are the same concept as Little Free Pantries, which started in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 2016. The pantries are modeled after the Little Free Library movement which started a few years earlier. According to littlefreepantry.org, the boxes are sparsely located in the East Texas region, with about 10 boxes in Rusk, Big Sandy, Tyler, Chandler, Emory, Lake Tawakoni, Greenville, Mexia and Livingston.
Niedecken completed the project with help from Boy Scout Troop 440, Ben Moran and Robert Moser. He is now working on his board of review, which he must complete before turning 18 in September.
After raising money and donating many hours of his own time to build the blessing boxes, he hopes others will also invest in the community and stock them with supplies.
Joan Strominger, a member of St. Philips who helped establish the city’s first blessing box and continues to stock it regularly, said the project has been worthwhile.
“It’s been as much of a blessing to me as we are to others because I know we are helping,” she said.
