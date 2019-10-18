Early voting for the Westwood Independent School District bond proposal, as well as statewide constitutional amendments, starts Monday at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N. Mallard St., Suite 103A, for registered voters in the county.
Early voting runs 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, and continues 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday of next week. The following week, starting Monday, Oct. 28, early voting runs from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 1.
All registered voters in Anderson County may vote for the constitutional amendments. Only voters who live in the Westwood school district may vote in the bond election, which would allow the district to issue $40 million in bonds to finance new construction district-wide.
If approved, the nine proposed amendments to the state constitution would:
(1) Allow a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge;
(2) Issue additional bonds by the Texas Water Development Board, up to $200 million, to provide financial assistance for projects in economically distressed areas;
(3) Authorize the legislature to provide a temporary tax exemption for a portion of a property damaged by a disaster;
(4) Prohibit an individual income tax;
(5) Dedicate state sales tax revenues on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission for protection of natural and historic areas;
(6) Increase the maximum amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute to $3 billion;
(7) Allow increased distributions to the school fund;
(8) Create an infrastructure fund to finance drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects;
(9) Authorize the legislature to exempt precious metal held in a depository from an ad valorem tax.
Polling will take place at 11 locations county-wide on official election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
To cast a vote, a person must register at least 30 days before an election. Registration for the Nov. 5 election closed Oct. 7. Voters may call the elections office to check their registration status, or visit www.votetexas.gov.
A driver's license or voter registration card and an official picture ID must be presented at the polls. Persons who do not have a Texas ID can present another official picture ID such as a military ID or handgun license.
For more information about early voting, contact Casey Brown, Anderson County's elections administrator, at 903-723-7438. Information also available online at www.co.anderson.tx.us.
