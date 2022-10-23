Early voting for the November General Election begins Monday, Oct. 24. The General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, with early voting being held through Nov. 4.
All early voting will be conducted at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N. Mallard, Suite 103A and 103C in Palestine.
According to Elections Administrator Casey Brown, Anderson County early voting and election day voting will also include Cayuga ISD, Slocum ISD, Neches ISD, Lapoynor ISD and the City of Palestine Special Election-District 6.
Brown urges everyone to take all necessary steps to become familiar with your ballot prior to entering the polling place. Sample ballots are available on the county website, www.co.anderson.tx.us or the elections office.
“The elections office is not able to provide any information for or against any measure on the ballot,” Brown said. “Also, Straight Party Voting has been eliminated, you must select each candidate one at a time on your ballot. House Bill 25, passed during the 85th Legislative Session, eliminating straight-party voting effective Sept. 1, 2020. Additionally, you will still need to provide one of the seven forms of ID. Please be prepared to wait, as the lines may be longer than usual.”
To learn more about ID requirements log onto www.votetexas.gov.
Mail-in Ballots
Brown said the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 28. Once you receive your mail-in ballot, carefully review each choice in each race to be voted on. Use a pen to mark your ballot.
“Please remember, the carrier envelope changed requiring you to provide an ID: driver’s license, personal ID, election certificate, or last four digits of the Social Security number,” Brown said.
“Please take the time to read the instructions received in your delivery envelope. Don’t forget to provide an ID before you seal the envelope. You must mail your ballot. If you choose to deliver it, the voter only, may hand deliver the mail-in ballot on election day only, Nov. 8, along with your ID.”
Brown said all qualified voters are eligible to vote during the early voting period.
There are 12 days of early voting leading up to the election day, Nov. 8.
Election Day
On election day, you will visit your regular county polling locations excluding the following changed locations:
Voting Box 5-Denson Springs changed to: Volunteer Fire Department #2 Slocum
Voting Box 4-Slocum School changed to: Slocum First Baptist Church
Voting Box 19-Westwood Junior High changed to: Westwood Baptist Church
To learn more about voting in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov. For Anderson County election information, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438.
