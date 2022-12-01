Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THE WISE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR ATHENA STRAND, WHITE, FEMALE, 7 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 4 FEET 0 INCHES, WEIGHT 65 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES, LAST SEEN AT 545 PM ON NOVEMBER 30 2022, AT 200 BLOCK COUNTY ROAD 3573, PARADISE, TEXAS, LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY LONG SLEEVE SHIRT WITH WHITE FLOWERS, BLUE JEANS WITH WHITE FLOWERS ON THE POCKETS, AND BROWN BOOTS. HAS PIERCED EARS, BUT NO EARRINGS AND 2 RED BIRTHMARKS ON LOWER BACK. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE WISE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 9 4 0 6 2 7 5 9 7 1. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS WISE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 9 4 0 6 2 7 5 9 7 1.