Following a strong turnout by voters during the Nov. 8 special election, the District 6 seat will be decided in a runoff election scheduled for Dec. 6, with early voting to be held from Nov. 28 thru Dec. 2. Both early voting and election day voting are being held at City Hall.
The results of the Nov. 8 special election showed a very close race with Langdon Elliott receiving 37.01% of the vote, Christopher Gibbs receiving 31.82 % and Mary Cox receiving 31.17. The council voted unanimously to declare the official results.
Because no candidate received a majority of the votes, Elliott and Gibbs will face each other in the runoff.
“We will only have one week of early voting, with no extended hours,” said City Manager Teresa Herrera. Early voting hours are being held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day, Dec. 6, is a Tuesday, voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. “
Gibbs said he is a born-again Christian, husband, father, and U.S. Army veteran. His family moved to Palestine in 2020 and they are excited to return to their home state to set up family roots after serving in the military. Chris enlisted in 2009 and earned his commission as an Engineer Officer in 2011. He has led in several capacities, both overseas and domestically. Gibbs holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology with Cum Laude honors from the University of North Texas and is employed by Nucor.
“I look forward to being part of a City Council that is looking ahead,” Gibbs said. “I believe being a new face is a strength to help bring outside and fresh perspectives to this community while upholding Palestine’s rich history. I understand hard work and I am committed to serving.”
Elliott is a Palestine native, graduating from Palestine High School in 2001 where he played football, soccer and was a district champion in discus for the PHS Track & Field team. Following graduation Elliott attended Baylor University, receiving his degree in Marketing and Management. Elliott works as an investor and serves on the Main Street Advisory Board. He and his wife Tiffany have a four-year-old daughter, Cora Cinclare. The family has been back in Palestine since 2014, residing in District 6 since that time.
“My goal is to provide a strategic and dynamic leadership style with excellent work ethic and demonstrated success engaging partners,” Elliott said. “I will collaborate well with board to set long term vision and implement short term goals centered on Palestine's mission of sustainable growth.”
Palestine City Hall is located at 504 N. Queen St. For more information visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com or call 903-731-8400.
