The Anderson County Elections Office will open polls in the Annex building, 703 North Mallard Street, Suite 103 A, in Palestine at 8 a.m. Tuesday for early voting in the March presidential primary election.
Early voting runs Feb. 18 – 28. Polls will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 – 21; 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 22; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 24 – 27; and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday Feb. 28.
The spring primary is set for Tuesday, March 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The only two contested races in Anderson County – county sheriff and county commissioner, Precinct 3 – are scheduled for the March primary.
Jeff Taylor and Rudy Flores will compete on the Republican ballot for Anderson County sheriff. Kenneth Dickson and Edgar Bailey will run in the county commissioner Precinct 3 race. In both races, the winner will run unopposed in the November general election.
There is only one local party race for Republican Chair Precinct 11 & 12. Candidates for this position are Henry Link and Della Chatham.
The only contested race this fall is for county constable in Precinct 2, with Republican Doug Lightfoot and Democrat Marvin Jenkins squaring off.
The filing deadline for county, state, and federal elections was Dec. 9.
The last day to register to vote in the 2020 primary was Feb.3.
In Texas, voters are required to bring one of seven forms of ID with them to the polls: a driver's license, U.S. passport, U.S. military photo ID, Texas Personal Identification Card, photo U.S. citizenship certificate, or Texas Election Identification Certificate.
If voters do not have a photo ID or cannot reasonably obtain one, they may still vote upon signing a form and presenting an original copy of their Voter Registration Card, certified birth certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck with their name and address on it.
Anderson County candidates are:
Sheriff
Jeff Taylor – R
Rudy Flores - R
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Margie H. Grissom - R
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Greg Chapin - R
County Commissioner Precinct 3
Kenneth Dickson - R
Edgar Bailey - R
County Constable Precinct 1
David Franklin - R
County Constable Precinct 2
Doug Lightfoot – R
Marvin Jenkins - D
County Constable Precinct 3
Kim Dickson-Holliday - R
County Constable Precinct 4
James Muniz - R
Republican Chair Precinct 11 & 12
Henry Link
Della Chatham
For more information on the election or voter information, contact the Anderson County Election Office at 903-723-7438.
