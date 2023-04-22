Early voting for all city and school boards begins Monday, April 24. City and school board elections are set for Saturday, May 6, with early voting being held through May 2. All eligible voters can participate in early voting.
“Elections Officials are prohibited from speaking for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot,” said Anderson County Election Officer Casey Brown. “Please be prepared and knowledgeable about candidates or propositions on the ballot prior to entering the polling place. Sample ballots are available on the County website or the Elections Office.”
Brown said the photo ID requirements have not changed. Voters are asked to be prepared to show an approved form of ID. Brown said you can visit VOTETEXAS.GOV for additional information about what types of ID are acceptable.
The last day to register to vote for the May municipal and school board elections was April 6. This was also the last day you could make a change of address for the May 6 elections.
Last day to receive an application for a ballot by mail is April 25. Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:
Casey Brown
Anderson County Elections Administrator
703 N. Mallard Street, Suite 116
Palestine, Texas 75801
Email: cbrown@co.anderson.tx.us
Please remember early voting and election day voting are not the same for city and school elections.
Early Voting
The Anderson County Elections Office will conduct Early Voting at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N. Mallard, Suite 103A for the city of Palestine, Cayuga, Neches and Frankston Independent School Districts.
Early voting for Frankston Independent School District will be held at the Frankston Courthouse Annex, 320 Commerce in Frankston.
Election Day Polling Places:
City of Palestine:
District 1 at Freedom Fellowship, 125 Kickapoo Street in Palestine.
District 2 at New Fellowship Christen Church, 1500 W. Reagan St. in Palestine.
District 3 at Washington, 1020 Hamlett St. in Palestine.
District 4 at Westwood Baptist Church, 1809 Bassett Road in Palestine.
District 5 at the Palestine Independent School District Administration Building, 1007 E. Park Avenue in Palestine.
District 6 at Palestine High School, 1600 South Loop 256 in Palestine.
Cayuga ISD election day voting will be held at Cayuga High School.
Frankston ISD election day voting will be held at the Frankston Courthouse Annex, 320 S. Commerce St. in Frankston.
Neches ISD election day voting will be held at Neches First Baptist Church, 200 Anderson Drive in Neches.
City of Palestine
The new list of candidates includes both new and familiar faces. Palestine’s current Mayor, Justin Florence has decided to not seek re-election, however, Council Member Krissy Clark is running against former city council members Joe Baxter and Mitchell Jordan, along with Mike Ezzell.
District 2 Councilmember Ava Harmon is running unopposed.
Incumbent Councilmember for District 4 Kenneth Davidson is running against Greg Lindsey.
Councilmember for District 6 Christopher Gibbs is running agains Mary Cox.
Palestine Independent School District
The election for the Palestine Independent School Distinct Board of Trustee election has been cancelled.
Shereece Jogie was appointed to Place 1 to succeed Dyna Tutt after her retirement earlier this year. Jogie’s nomination is unopposed and she will serve out the remainder of Tutt’s term. In addition there are no opposing candidates running against incumbent members Place 6 Stanley Sokolowski and Place 7 Michael Bennett.
Westwood
Similarly, Westwood Independent School District has also cancelled it’s Board of Trustee election. Incumbent members District 6 Bryan Jones for District 6, Jeff Cooper for District 2, Jess Huddleston for District 4 and Ronnie Stanhope for District 5 are all running unopposed and all vacancies are filled.
City of Elkhart
The City of Elkhart is hosting its own election. In Elkhart, Billy Jack Wright is running against Incumbent Mayor Jennifer McCoy. Former council member James “Chris” Sheridan is running against Incumbent Randy McCoy for Council Member Place 2 and James Warren is running unopposed.
Early voting held in Elkhart City Office, located at 110 Parker St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on Monday, April 24 and ending on Tuesday, May 2 with extended hours to be determined.
Election Day voting will be held at First Baptist Church, located at 424 W. Parker St.
Elkhart Independent School District
Three seats will be on the May ballot for Elkhart Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.
Eric Evans is running against Incumbent candidate Joe Estes for Place 1. Steven Prater is running against Incumbent candidate Tracy Tidrow for Place 4. Justin Cunningham, Jessica Starr, Glenn Lowery and Marty Denney are all in the running for Place 5.
EISD early voting will be held in the school’s administration office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 through May 2.
Election day voting is being held in conjunction with the Elkhart City Council Election from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6 at the First Baptist Church, located at 424 W. Parker St. in Elkhart.
City of Frankston
With the current incumbent candidates, Mayor/Place 1 - Tommy Carr, Place 2 - Mike Goodman, Place 3 - Staci Saunders, Place 4 - Johnnie Day, Place 5 - Gerald Hall and Place 6 - Roger McDonald, all running unopposed, the Frankston City Council voted to cancel its election.
Frankston Independent School District
The terms for places 1, 2, 6, and 7 on the Board of Trustees for Frankston Independent School District are expiring. Heather Glaspie has filed for Place 1. Dustin Holladay has filed for Place 2. Jin Xu and Thomas Fields will run for Place 6. Josh Hokit filed for Place 7.
Early and election day voting for is being at the Frankston Courthouse Annex April 24 through May 2. The hours of early voting are still to be determined. Election Day voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Oakwood Independent School District
Oakwood Independent School District Board of Trustees has also been cancelled.
Incumbent candidates Mack Botard and Corbin Pettiette were both unopposed in seeking their positions for another term.
Due to alterations in state law, Cayuga, Neches and Slocum School Districts will host elections in November, however Cayuga and Neches are both hosting bond elections in May.
Voters in the Cayuga school district will be voting on the issuance of a $20.6 million bond by CISD for school facilities and any necessary of related removal of existing facilities.
Voters in the Neches school district will be voting on the issuance of a $8 million bond by NISD for school facilities.
For more Anderson County election information, log onto the county website at www.co.anderson.tx.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.