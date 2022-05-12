Early voting for the Republican and Democratic March primary runoff begins Monday, May 16 and runs through Friday, May 20. In those elections, voters will decide which of the top two candidates will represent their parties in the November general election.
“For those voters not familiar with a runoff, it is when a second election must be held because the first election did not reach the necessary threshold of votes needed for a candidate to win or if no candidate gets at least 50% of the vote,” said Casey Brown, Anderson County Elections Administrator.
On the Republican ballot, Texas Attorney General is the highest ranking state office that will appear on the runoff ballot, with George P. Bush challenging incumbent Ken Paxton. There are also runoffs between Tim Westley and Dawn Buckingham for Commissioner of the General Land Office; Sarah Stogner and Wayne Christian for Railroad Commissioner; Dan Scarbrough and Amy Thomas Ward for District Judge, 87th Judicial District; and Robert Johnston and Carey Mckinney for Anderson County Judge
Those that live in Anderson County Precinct 4, will also vote on the runoff between Joey Hill and Barry Bedre for County Commissioner Pct. 4.
On the Democratic ballot there are runoffs between Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley for Lieutenant Governor; Rochelle Mercedes Garze and Joe Jaworski for Attorney General; Angel Luis Vega and Janet Dudding for Comptroller of Public Accounts; and Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg for Commissioner of the General Land Office.
Early voting in Anderson County will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20 at the Courthouse Annex, 703 Mallard St. in Palestine.
Election Day is set for Tuesday, May 24. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Brown asks that all voters bring a valid ID and have it available.
Voter participation in a runoff
According to Brown, if you did not vote in the 2022 March Primary, you may choose to vote in the party of your choice, Democratic or Republican for the runoff. If you voted in the 2022 Democratic Primary, you must vote in the Democratic runoff. And if you voted in the 2022 Republican Primary, you must vote in the Republican runoff. By law, you cannot switch parties within the same year.
All eligible voters who vote by mail
In the March Primary you may have noticed some differences in your ballot materials. Please remember, there are several pieces of information that you are now required to provide on your Ballot Carrier envelope before you seal the flap. A Texas DL/ID or last four digits of your social security number or both. New laws now require these numbers in order for your vote to count. Also, a phone number or email is very helpful if problems exist with your carrier envelope. Also, the same rule applies to an application for a ballot by mail.
Mail-in voters, please make sure you add the required ID number, seal the envelope then sign it. You have the ability six days after Election Day to cure a mistake, if any. We have attached a memo to your carrier envelope with the purple strip, to help you remember to add your ID.
The Anderson County Elections Office and The Anderson County Early Ballot Board will continue reaching out to those voters with contact numbers on file to provide missing ID numbers, but it is very important you add the ID numbers before mailing. There is limited time frame between receiving an incomplete carrier and correcting the carrier.
You can also vote in person instead of by mail, if you are aware of a problem by Election Day.
Ballots must be received by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day and postmarked no later than 7 p.m. Election Day to be counted.
Brown said all voters voting by mail need to remember to be sure to sign the carrier envelope after you put the ID under the flap. If an assistant or witness helped you with the ballot and carrier envelope, they must fill out the section of the envelope with their information completely.
“Please be patient and take into consideration you may not be in-and-out as quickly as other elections, as voters continue adjusting to our new marking device,” Brown said. “If the line is too long, you may return later in the week.”
Brown ask everyone that has not used the new election equipment to log on to the link below for an instructional video. If you have additional questions prior to using the marking device, you are asked to go to the elections office. To watch the video, log onto www.essvote.com/blog/video/video-expressvote-how-to-vote/?wvideo
For Anderson County election information, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.