Early voting for the General Election begins Tuesday, Oct. 13. Early voting will be held through Friday, Oct. 30 at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 Mallard St, Suite 116 in Palestine.
“Please make sure you have all resources and take all necessary steps to become familiar with your ballot prior to entering the polling place,” said Casey Brown, Anderson County Election Clerk. “Sample ballots are available on the County Website, www.co.anderson.tx.us, or at the Anderson County Elections Office. The elections office is not able to provide any information for or against any measure on the ballot. Straight Party Voting has been eliminated for this election. You must select each candidate one at a time on your ballot.”
Anderson County will be voting on the positions of Sheriff, County Tax Assessor-Collector, County Commissioner Precinct No. 1, Constable Precinct. No. 1, Constable, Precinct No 2, County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3, Constable, Precinct No 3, and Constable, Precinct No. 4.
The only contested race in the county is Constable, Precinct No. 2 between Doug Lightfoot – REP and Marvn Jenkins – DEM.
This is also a joint election between the county and the city of Palestine, as well as Trinity Valley Community College, Westwood, Neches, LaPoynor, Athens and Elkhart Independent School Districts.
The city of Palestine will be voting on Proposition No. 1, a change proposed to Article XI, Section 11.9, to add two additional street blocks that allow sale of alcoholic beverages as follows: the Property is generally described as the property including the Senior Citizen Center and the Coors warehouse, further described as Anderson County Appraisal District property numbers R15619, R15624, R15625, R15626.
TVCC, Westwood, Neches, LaPoynor, Athens and Elkhart ISDs are all holding board of trustee elections.
All qualified voters are eligible to vote during the early voting period. The deadline to register to vote for the General Election was Oct. 5.
The General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail, received, not postmarked, is Oct. 23.
The Anderson County Elections Office, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to accept voter registration applications.
Additionally, you will still need to provide one of the seven forms of identification in order to vote at the polls. To learn more about ID requirements, check out www.votetexas.gov.
For more information call 903-723-7438.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.