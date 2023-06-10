Early voting for Palestine’s Mayoral Runoff begins Monday, June 12.
Early voting will be held 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 12 through June 20 and extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be provided Tuesday, June 13, Thursday June 15 and Tuesday, June 20. The third day of extended hours on Thursday are provided due to the Juneteenth holiday, which falls on Friday, June 19.
The election day is set for Saturday, June 24.
All polling will take place at City Hall, located at 504 N. Queen St.
A runoff election is required for the position of Palestine Mayor between Krissy Clark, who garnered 46% of the vote, and Mitchell Jordan who came in second with 41%. Joe Baxter received 9.84%, and Mike Ezzell received 2.49% of the votes.
Ezzell filed a Certificate of Withdrawal on April 27, however the last day for a ballot candidate in a general election to submit a certificate of withdrawal was February 24, therefore he could not be removed from the ballot.
A runoff is required due to no candidate receiving 50% or more of the votes cast in the May 6 election.
The council passed the election resolution during a special called meeting May 15.
Here is a look at our final candidates, in their own words, for those who have not yet met them or did not have an opportunity to vote in the May 6 general election.
Krissy Clark
Krissy Clark has served as Palestine’s District 5 Councilwoman since July 2021. Recently, she was unanimously voted as Mayor Pro Tem by her fellow City Council. She currently serves as the City Council representative for the Anderson County Appraisal District Board. She serves on the board for The Crisis Center of Anderson & Cherokee Counties, and she is a Rotarian. Krissy has fostered animals for BARC and various animal rescues. She is also an Anderson County Master Gardener - although currently inactive due to time constraints.
Krissy and her husband, Randy McKee, moved to Palestine in 2016 when they fulfilled a longtime dream by purchasing an 1881 Victorian home located in the Northside Historic District. Research of her home and Palestine’s history, along with active involvement in the community, sparked a strong desire to help solve long standing issues and to find ways to encourage growth, revitalization, and tourism while preserving Palestine’s unique architecture and historic sites.
Krissy retired as a senior litigation paralegal after 18 years. She assisted with all aspects of discovery and trial in state and federal courts throughout the United States. She was one of two senior paralegals on the trial team that won 2012’s 25th largest single Plaintiff jury verdict in the nation.
Krissy and Randy have a blended family of six adult children, along with their spouses, and Krissy is proud to be ‘Nana’ to three granddaughters.
Mitchell Jordan
My name is Mitchell Jordan. I am a lifelong resident of Palestine. My wife, Tanya, and I have six beautiful children. I am employed with the United States Postal Service.
I am a former city councilman of six years, and have served under two mayors, Bob Herrington and Steve Presley.
It is in part because of this background that I am the most qualified and experienced candidate in the Palestine mayoral race. During my six years on the city council, I guided Palestine through some very turbulent times.
Under Bob Herrington, I led Palestine through the April 30 flood crisis by organizing the F.E.M.A. response. Then again, more recently, I worked with the city on a solution to the water tower crisis that had left citizens of Palestine without clean water.
During Steve Presley's administration, I helped the city navigate through issues related to the historic ice storm. For example, I delivered supplies of clean water to the hospital and several nursing homes. Additionally, I helped guide the city through the unprecedented COVID pandemic. I am knowledgeable, experienced, and prepared to start work on day one to meet city needs.
During my tenure, I've worked with the city council to hire and oversee five city managers and three police chiefs. In times of division, I helped bring our community together by organizing events such as the peace rally in Reagan Park.
My faith guides me to be of service to the people in my community. I'm asking for your vote for mayor in order to build upon my proven track record of service to the people of Palestine. I am running on a platform of safety, unity, growth and infrastructure development for our city.
Additionally, I seek to support children, our most important asset. As well, I intend to help meet the needs of those with disabilities, senior citizens, and veterans in our community. Please help me make Palestine work for everyone.
For more information visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com.
