Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon hours. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.