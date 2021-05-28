Early voting for the runoff election for Palestine mayor begins Tuesday, June 1 and will end on Tuesday, June 8. Early voting will be held at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N. Mallard, Suite 103B in Palestine.
The runoff election is set for Saturday, June 12.
The candidates in this election are Mitchell Jordan who received 31% of the vote and Dana Goolsby who garnered 41% of the vote in the city election on May 1. Tonya Renee Willis received 28% of the vote.
All registered voters residing inside the city of Palestine are eligible to participate in the runoff election. Voters who did not participate in the May Election are still eligible to vote in the runoff. All voters qualified to vote in the runoff election are eligible to vote during the early voting period.
Voters will still need to provide one of the seven forms of identification. To learn more about ID requirements, check out www.votetexas.gov.
Election day voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 with all city polling locations consolidated to one location, the Palestine Independent School District Administration Building, 1007 E. park Ave in Palestine.
For additional questions, please contact Election Officer Casey Brown at the Anderson County Elections Office, 903-723-7438.
Herald-Press interview with candidate Dana Goolsby.
Herald-Press interview with candidate Mitchell Jordan.
