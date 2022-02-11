Early voting for March 1 Party Primary Election begins Monday, Feb. 14.
Early voting will be held Feb. 14 through Feb. 25 at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N. Mallard St., Suite 103A-103B in Palestine. The early voting period is set for In this election, voters must pick a party preference of Democrat or Republican. Whichever primary a voter decides to vote in, they can only vote in that same party’s runoff election, if held.
According to Casey Brown, Anderson County Election Clerk, a voter may verbally tell the poll worker which ballot they choose or indicate by pointing at the list provided by the poll worker.
“Please be prepared prior to entering the polling location to know what party ballot you choose,” Brown said. “Please make sure you have all resources and take all necessary steps to become familiar with your ballot prior to entering the polling place. Sample ballots are available on the County Website, www.co.anderson.tx.us, or at the Anderson County Elections Office. The elections office is not able to provide any information for or against any measure on the ballot.”
You can also review the sample ballots on the county website.
Brown asked voters to be patient during the upcoming election.
During the 2021 November Constitutional Amendment Election the county introduced and utilized its new voting device. The equipment is a simple marking device. When a voter checks-in, the voter will be given a blank ballot in the form of a 17” post card with their preprinted precinct.
“We will have staff available to assist,” Brown said. “Again, the lines will move slowly. Please take into consideration you may not be in-and-out as quickly as other elections, as voters adjust to our new system. You also have the option to bring your own stylus.”
Brown suggest voters watch an instructional video at the following link: www.essvote.com/blog/video/video-expressvote-how-to-vote/?wvideo.
Brown said if you did not receive a new blue voter certificate card, you can still vote. Bringing the card to your polling place will help both you and others in line by speeding the process.
Voters will still need to provide one of seven forms of identification in order to vote at the polls. To learn more about ID requirements, check out www.votetexas.gov.
All qualified voters are eligible to vote during the early voting period.
If you would like to confirm whether you are registered or not, log onto the Texas Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.tx.us/.
You’ll need on of the three combinations of information to check your status:
• your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth,
• your first and last name, date of birth and what county you reside in,
• or your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.
Voting will be held from:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 18
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
• Closed Feb. 21 for President’s Day
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25.
A primary run-off election date has been scheduled for May 24 and the General Election is set for Nov. 8.
Please call the Elections Office at 903-723-7438 if you have any questions about your eligibility to vote.
