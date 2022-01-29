The East/Central Texas United Way recently welcomed Amanda Stevens as its new director.
As the new director, Stevens is making it her mission to get the word out to local businesses – large and small – on United Way's presence and purpose so that community members in need of a helping hand have access to resources.
Stevens, a social worker, originally from Pasadena, said she moved to East Texas five years ago to be closer to her mother in Fairfield.
"I've always been interested in social work and always wanted to work for a non-profit," she said. “I am endeavoring to impact our community in a powerful way. I have a genuine desire to meet the needs of those who are striving to help others, and to bring back attention to this incredible organization.”
The East/Central Texas United Way, a non-profit, has been a part of the Palestine community since 1968 and contributes to local causes that promote increased education, health and financial stability. United Way helps local businesses give back to the community through employee contributions to local charities that employers then match. In response to their charitableness, employers usually give employees some sort of perk that adds newness to an ordinary work day.
Through United Way, businesses can streamline the process of finding charities to donate to so that their contributions can help a wider array of causes, and they can be sure that these organizations are legitimate. Instead of employers having to track down different charities to contribute to or contributing to only one charity, Sanders said United Way distributes donations to several local charities that have been vetted so that businesses know their contributions are going to non-profits that support the community, not employee salaries.
To encourage engagement of small businesses in these programs, United Way also has the 365 Small Business Challenge where small businesses can make a $365 a year, or $1 a day, contribution to United Way's local community efforts.
Individuals, not just businesses, can also donate to United Way, either through monetary donations or through store purchases with Kroger Community Rewards and AmazonSmile where these companies match and donate a portion of customers' purchases to United Way. Just be sure and link your account with East/Central Texas United Way so that your donations go to your local United Way to help your community.
Donations made to United Way also do not support a slew of employee salaries. This organization is largely supported by volunteers, with Stevens being the only paid employee.
Current board members are Jessica Jones- President, Leeann Martine- Vice President, Robbie Stuart- Treasurer, Morgan Ray- Secretary, Greg Laudadio, Jon Rhone, Rhonda Herrington and Mary Raum.
Charities that partner with United Way and receive their donations, must apply for the organizations grants. The seven local charities currently partnered with East/Central Texas United Way include Texas Youth Advocates, Anderson County Veterans Service, ICEE Success Foundation, Meals on Wheels, Casa of Trinity Valley, First Resource Center Anderson County Tier One Food Pantry and the Crisis Center. Grant applications for any local charities interested in partnering with United Way can be found at: www.unitedwayofeastcentraltexas.org/become-partner.
Planned upcoming events for the organization include literacy festivals and a food-packing event in May where they'll collect donations from the community to help low-income families with food shortages during the summer months.
Volunteers are always needed as well.
For more information, email ectxunitedway@yahoo.com or call 903-727-8798.
Its new location will be at the Hope Station, 919 S. Magnolia St. in Palestine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.