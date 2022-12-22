Dorell Anthony is living his dream. He lives primarily in New York and is an actor, producer and writer with such credits as General Hospital, All My Children, Forever and a Day, Pride: The Series and Blue Bloods. Perhaps a betting man might think he rarely thinks about his native East Texas.
That betting man would go home with a lighter wallet.
“You know, I’ve kept my 903 phone number since I moved away to New York,” Anthony said. “I wanted my family and friends to always know how to reach me.”
A 2006 Oakwood graduate, Anthony received his associate degree in Theater from Tyler Junior College and his bachelor’s degree in Performance and Production from Texas State University. Anthony keeps tight tabs on his old stomping grounds, however, and is back in his home state for the first time for New Years Eve in many years.
“This will be my first year to be in Texas for New Years Eve. New York has always been the epicenter for New Years, but this year I plan to be in Austin with old friends,” Anthony said. “Since the pandemic I think it’s become clear how important it is to be with dear friends and family.”
Anthony has dealt with the pandemic in much the same way as everyone else, though his profession gave him a rather unique perspective and experience.
“Everything changed during the pandemic,” Anthony said. “I have to give a shout out to the team at General Hospital for taking such good care of the actors. We were tested regularly and kept masks on until the cameras rolled. We would remove them and shoot the scene and then right back to the mask. It was difficult because it’s so hot under the lights, but I’m thankful we were able to continue working.”
It was around that time when the iconic series ‘Days of our Lives’ came calling. Anthony was asked, on his birthday no less, to come aboard as a writer and he jumped at the chance.
“I owe much of it to (General Hospital Producer) Frank Valentini,” Anthony said. “He encouraged me to go to ‘Days’ and now I have several episodes that will air in the coming season.”
Contractual obligations prevent Anthony from sharing much information on the episodes he wrote, but one particular aspect of his experience, while bittersweet, is something he will never forget.
“My very first episode with Days of our Lives was also John Aniston’s final episode,” Anthony said. “To write for such an iconic actor and character was such an honor, and it’s an experience no one can ever take away from me.”
Aniston, father of actress Jennifer Aniston, played Victor Kiriakis on Days of our Lives for 52 years. He sadly passed away on November 11, 2022.
“The show films six months in advance, so my episodes were shot in June, July and August, but won’t air until December, January and February,” Anthony said. “It’s a long wait, and I’m not allowed to say certain things, but it is so fun when it finally airs.”
He seems most excited for his friends and family back home to see his work.
“I’m so blessed to be able to do what I do,” Anthony said. “Entertainment and music are what brings the world together, and we need that so badly now.”
Anthony’s first episode will air on December 26. Days of our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock.
For more information on Dorell Anthony follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
