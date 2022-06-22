Many ranches are cutting and baling hay and people would like to have a controlled burn on their property. However, East Texas fire departments are asking folks to take their advice when baling and burning as Kaufman County responded to two fires this week on more than 50 acres where both fires were related to cutting and baling hay.
The Texas A&M Forest Service reported recently that wildfire activity should remain low to moderate in East, Central, and portions of South Texas, but the dry areas in the Rolling Plains, Cross Timbers, North Texas, and western High Plains may support wildfire activity.
The Texas Fire Danger Map shows a high observed fire danger forecast changing to a moderate forecast through the weekend for Henderson County.
There are 130 counties in the State of Texas currently under a burn ban and the bans seem to be inching closer to East Texas.
With only a slight chance of rain forecasted over the next week, some tips to prevent fires and the spread of them while cutting and baling, as suggested by fire departments are:
• Clean/maintain your round baler
• Keep a Class A (water) fire extinguisher on the baler and tractor
• Cut and bale during the morning or late evening when relative humidity is higher
• Try to avoid cutting or baling if winds gusts are forecasted to be greater than 23 mph
If a fire begins, please call 911 as soon as possible as fire departments warn to not wait for it to be out of control before calling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.