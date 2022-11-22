It would be easy in 2022 to struggle with things for which to be thankful. If East Texans were any less resilient and strong, the focus could turn to the sagging economy and high cost of living.
And while those things are certainly on everyone’s mind, that’s not what East Texas is all about.
Many will sit down with friends and family and share a spread developed over the course of generations. There will surely be turkey and ham, stuffing or dressing, depending on your preference, and an avalanche of casseroles and side dishes. Sure, Aunt Phyllis will show up with a new recipe she saw on the Food Channel, but most of the recipes will be familiar and highly anticipated.
That feast will likely remind us that those friends and family members are what gets us through difficult days, and that there is still a wealth of things for which to give thanks.
In Palestine, we asked residents what they were grateful for this year:
“This year I am most thankful for God allowing me to live a healthy lifestyle again and for giving me the opportunity to work on becoming the best version of myself. I now can be there physically and mentally for the ones who need me the most, my family. I am also thankful for all my loved ones who I am blessed to have in my life. Last but not least, tomorrow is not promised, so I am thankful for each day that I'm here on earth with the opportunity to impact the lives of the people that God places around me.” - Carlos Wilson, retired coach, owner of 1502 & Sterne Fine Cigar Co.
"I am just grateful to be alive and be home with my family.” - Freddy Nino, Palestine Police Officer, miracle COVID survivor
“I am thankful that Krispen and I still have both our parents to be with during The Holidays, and our daughter is passing PT school! Thankful that business is still good, and we are blessed to be healthy.” -Brian Rucker, owner of Rucker Equipment Co.
“I’m thankful for my family home, and friends.” - Opal Guyton, Kindergartener, Northside Elementary
“I feel like I need to make up for my 5-year-old’s surprisingly generic response, so I’d like to say I’m thankful for dinosaurs.” - Lauren Jones, ACCESS Mental Health Case Manager and Opal’s mom
“I am always thankful for my family my friends and my health. I'm thankful to be a part of city government in such a great fantastic city. I'm thankful for the belief and the support that so many have shown me while in city government. I am thankful to have an amazing city Council, and city leadership to work with in moving Palestine to the future.” - Justin Florence, Mayor of Palestine
“I'm thankful that I'm still able to keep my business open. I know times are tough on everyone. For a small business owner like myself, it is especially hard with the rising food costs. My last customer today was a reminder of how blessed I truly am. After I served her, I was working cleaning another table. She told me that I'm on her prayer list. She said when she passes by and sees cars at my business, she prays for me. I would like to challenge others to do the same. As you drive around town and see a small business whether it be a restaurant, boutique, tire shop, insurance place or any type of business, say a quick prayer for them, that God blesses their business and family. You don't have to know these people personally to pray for them. And I'm so thankful that I see so many people bow their heads to pray in my restaurant. It's really heartwarming.” - Irene Alvarez, owner of Irene’s Cocina
“I am thankful being part of a family, school district and community with servant hearts and such a willingness to put others first and always lend a helping hand.” - Larissa Loveless, Public Relations Director, Palestine ISD
“I am most thankful for my family, our health and happiness. I am also thankful for the blessings God has offered with a warm home, great town and wonderful friends!” - Katie Beth Henry, Tourism Project Coordinator, City of Palestine
“My mama said to me one time, ‘as long as I have my memories of my wonderful times and my family, I will be just fine.’ Today I am thankful for those beautiful memories that keep me going.” - Bobby Goodnight, retired pastor
It was Ferris Bueller who said “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” He was absolutely right. Take a moment this Thanksgiving to look around and breathe it all in very deeply.
Happiest of Thanksgivings to you East Texas.
