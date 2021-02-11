East Texas should prepare for cold temperatures, icy conditions and snow over the next five days.
According to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the next few days are going to be a “roller coaster in winter weather.”
A Winter Storm Warning was issued Thursday, Feb. 11 for Anderson County. Sanchez said temperatures would be in the lower 30s and upper 20s, with light rain and pockets of freezing rain. Forecasters expect icy highway conditions to worsen overnight with ice on roads, bridges and overpasses. Early morning drivers should take it slow.
By Friday afternoon, Sanchez expects temperatures to rise above freezing to the upper 30s and possibly the lower 40s.
Temperatures will drop by to freezing on Saturday as another system begins to move through the area.
Sanchez said the current weather models show a potential two and four inches of snow between Sunday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 15 Anderson County.
Temperatures are expected to drop from the mid-20s to the upper teens by Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Another chance of snow is expected on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
By the end of the week temperatures will rise to the mid-50s.
