East Texas should prepare for cold temperatures, icy conditions and snow over the next five days.
According to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the next few days are going to be a “roller coaster in winter weather.”
A Winter Storm Warning was issued Thursday, Feb. 11 for Anderson County, with temperatures dropping to the lower 30s and upper 20s, light rain and pockets of freezing rain.
By Friday afternoon, temperatures to rose just above freezing.
Sanchez expects temperatures ti drop back to freezing on Saturday as another system begins to move through the area.
Sanchez said the current weather models show a potential two and four inches of snow between Sunday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 15 Anderson County.
Temperatures are expected to drop from the mid-20s to the upper teens by Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Another chance of snow is expected on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
By the end of the week temperatures will rise to the mid-50s.
