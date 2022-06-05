The East Texas Food Bank has kicked off the Summer Food Program at 27 East Texas locations so children will not go hungry during the summer break.
“The Summer Food Program began in 2005 to fill the meal gap left when the school year ends and children lose access to free and reduced-price meals they depend on for nourishment,” said Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO.
In 2021, the East Texas Food Bank served 28,811 meals to children.
“This year we believe the need will be greater with the rising costs of food and are preparing to serve 50,000 meals across East Texas,” Cullinane said.
The meals are provided at various community sites Monday through Friday. There is no need to register and no proof of age or income required.
Some locations offer breakfast and lunch but all offer lunch.
The Palestine location listed on the ETFB website is Skates & More, 10200 S. US Hwy 79.
For the full list of locations and serving times visit EastTexasFoodBank.org/SummerFood or by calling 903-597-3663.
The East Texas Food Bank was established in 1988 and is the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in East Texas covering 26 counties. ETFB provides over 25 million meals each year to 200 partner agencies and feeding programs. Our mission is to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas. For more information, visit EastTexasfoodbank.org.
