The East Texas Food Bank will offer a new Mobile Pantry monthly with fresh produce and meat in Frankston in Anderson County from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Tuesday of each month beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the United Methodist Church of Frankston, 161 Weldon Street.
“Anderson County has a great need for food assistance as 13.9% of the residents are food insecure or 8,060 people according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”
The East Texas Food Bank currently has seven partner agencies that operate food pantries in Frankston, Elkhart and Palestine.
There are also special programs to help seniors with a monthly box of food and children receive backpacks of food through their school.
To find out more information about the different programs in Anderson County visit our website at EastTexasfoodbank.org and click on Find Food.
The drive-through Mobile Pantry is open to anyone needing food and there are no ID requirements.
Established in 1988, the East Texas Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in East Texas covering 26 counties.
ETFB provides over 25 million meals each year to 200 partner agencies and feeding programs. Our mission is to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas.
For more information, visit EastTexasfoodbank.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.