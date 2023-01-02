Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.