With travel restrictions and self-quarantines, the demand for gasoline has dried up in recent weeks, dropping U.S. gas prices to their lowest levels in four years.
In some parts of East Texas this week, gas prices dipped to $1.39 a gallon. Gas prices nationwide are also expected to continue falling in the coming weeks.
With more than 50 percent of the country under travel restrictions or a stay-at-home order, the average U.S. price for a gallon of gas has dropped to $1.90.
“Gasoline demand continues to decline as many people adhere to shelter-in-place orders,” AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster said Thursday.
In Texas, the average price is nearly 30 cents cheaper, with stations in some cities even lower. Motorists have been gassing up in Jacksonville over the past week for $1.39 per gallon for regular, while gas prices in Palestine have generally remained above $1.60.
In addition to world-wide travel restrictions – in some cases entire countries, like the United Kingdom, are locked down – a weeks-old production war between OPEC nation Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia has also contributed to oil surpluses.
Unable to agree on how to slow world-wide oil production, Russia refused to slow their refineries; Saudi Arabia, in turn, ramped up production.
The result: The lowest crude oil prices in more than 20 years.
Industry experts say Russia and Saudi Arabia will meet again this week; U.S. refineries have already slowed production.
“Market analysts will be watching to see if the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries will agree on a crude oil production cut,” Armbruster said. “Until crude oil prices and gasoline demand increase, cheaper gas prices are likely here for the foreseeable future.”
