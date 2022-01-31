East Texans may see freezing rain, ice and snow later this week with the arrival of a cold front. Rain is expected to usher in the front Wednesday, with the possibility of a transition into a freezing rain/sleet mix early Thursday morning.
According to Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, as of Monday, Palestine was not expected to see any ice or snow, however, it is early in the week and weather models could change.
Gordon said Anderson County is expected to received moderate to heavy rain Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to be in the teens and 20s by Friday morning and could stay below freezing for 48 hours or longer in some areas. By Saturday afternoon, the high is expected to be back up in the 40s.
The city of Palestine is also making preparations for colder weather.
“We currently have several churches and local businesses that have agreed to be warming stations in the event of a weather emergency,” said Police Chief Mark Harcrow. “We will determine the opening of the stations depending on the severity of the weather event. Widespread power outages and long periods of extreme temperatures will be the main factors. We have generators on standby for critical city facilities, including the water treatment plant. In the event of a weather emergency, we will establish communication lines where people can report water services outages directly to the city. We will push any emergency information through social media, the city website, local news outlets and our Rave alert system.”
Texas Department of Transportation crews are getting ahead of the winter storm by preparing roadways around the eight-county district for potentially icy conditions. The pre-treatment of bridges and other roadway areas susceptible to wind and ice will continue through Wednesday afternoon.
Crews have readied equipment and materials to treat other roadways as warranted. Coordination efforts with local municipalities and law enforcement are also underway. TxDOT works closely with the National Weather Service to have the best available information preparing for a winter weather storm.
Drivers should watch for potential ice accumulates on bridges and overpasses before drivers may see it on roads, so approach them more slowly in winter weather.
TxDOT shared these safe driving tips should wintry conditions set in:
• Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.
• Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.
• Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.
• If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid.
• Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways and move over for emergency vehicles.
• Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.
• Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.
• Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.
Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest weather conditions from the National Weather Service before you hit the road. If at all possible, avoid traveling when sleet, freezing rain or snow is predicted, and monitor road conditions by visiting Drive Texas or calling 800-452-9292.
If you must drive in inclement weather, allow extra time to reach your destination. Share your travel plans with a friend or family member so someone knows the route you’re taking. Drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others, giving yourself additional room to stop.
At home, make preparations now to protect people, pets, pipes and plants. Stock up on firewood and supplies, including canned goods, bottled water and medication. Insulate outside faucets and pipes near outer walls. Make sure furnaces, heaters, fireplaces and wood stoves are clean, well-ventilated and in good working condition.
Check on friends and family members whose health or age may put them at greater risk.
