World War II Veteran, Army Sgt. Archie Thomas will turn 100 on July 13 and he has a special request: 100 birthday cards.
Thomas is a resident of Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler. He was born in Hearne and lived in Palestine when he enlisted and went to Ellington Field in Houston for processing into the Army Air Corps.
Thomas served during WWII from September 1942 to July 1945. At only 22, Thomas was shot down over Germany in April of 1944. After surviving the crash, which killed the nine other members of his crew, he spent thirteen months as a POW in Austria. Sgt. Thomas received both the POW Medal and the Purple Heart.
Veterans Land Board Representative Troy Turner has the opportunity to regularly visit with Thomas and says that the experience is always an honor.
“He’s just an outstanding veteran,” Turner said. “He was a POW and was awarded the Purple Heart, but he is so humble about his service. An absolute joy to be around.”
And while turning 100 is a major milestone, Turner still has a firm grip on his sense of humor.
“I asked him recently what his favorite memory was and he said ‘my mother,’” Turner said. “I thought he was going to tell me some sweet sentimental story, but he told me about how his mother wrung the neck of his favorite rooster and cooked it for his birthday dinner. I couldn’t stop laughing!”
One-hundred cards isn’t much to ask. For a veteran of Archie Thomas’ stature it’s downright paltry. Perhaps 1,000 cards would be more appropriate.
If you would like to help Mr. Thomas reach his goal please feel free to send a card to the following address:
Archie Thomas
11466 Honor Lane
Tyler, Texas 75708
