The Palestine YMCA and Junior Ambassadors of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce are holding an Easter Extravaganza Saturday, April 8. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palestine YMCA Soccer Complex.
The free event features YMCA’s 2023 Healthy Kids Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with egg hunts beginning at three different times. Easter egg hunts are held on three different fields the first begins at 10 a.m. for ages 3 and younger, the second begins at 10:15 a.m. for ages 4 to 6, and the third will begin at 10:30 a.m. for ages 7 to 10.
Palestine YMCA Director Cindy Piersol said between 350 to 400 children attended last year’s event and the staggered times help ensure the safety of the small children.
“We have the different fields for them so no little kids get trampled,” Piersol said.
Kid-friendly events include roughly 20 vendor booths with activities, free yard games, bounce houses, a color run at 11 a.m., and refreshments.
Free t-shirts are available for the first 100 children who attend.
The event is sponsored by Palestine Regional Medical Center and Walmart is providing free hot dogs and bottles of water.
Junior Ambassador Leader Angela Howell said the Junior Ambassador students are raising funds for their activities.
“This is the only event that we hold for the Junior Ambassadors that’s a fundraiser other than selling t-shirts throughout the year,” Howell said. “We rely on it more than anything else; they put a lot of work into it.”
The Junior Ambassadors are holding their annual fundraiser with fun activities concurrently from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Guests can purchase tickets or a bracelet that allows them to do optional activities that include Easter Bunny photos, face painting, bounce houses and refreshments.
Tickets cost $1 and bracelets are available for $8 each.
The Junior Ambassadors are a group of roughly 30 students from local high schools who engage in a variety of community and leadership activities throughout the year with the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
Other upcoming Easter events include:
• Easter at Over Yonder is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The free event includes a Crafty Kid's Kits open workshop, a Easter backdrop inside for photos, an outdoor vendor market, and an Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m.
• A Lash Affect hosts a pop-up shop and Egg-Stravaganza from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 200 N. Church St. The event includes shopping, food, a live DJ, an egg hunt at 2 p.m., bounce houses, face painting, a photo booth, bunny pics and more.
• Grace Church holds its Annual Easter Eggstravaganza10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8. The free event offers three egg hunts and bounce houses. Free refreshments include cotton candy and popcorn.
• Living Springs Assembly of God in Palestine hosts an Easter Egg hunt 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
