A quick glance over the thoughts of the many economists and pundits who dare to make national and global predictions regarding the economy is a sure way to cause mass confusion. Everyone has an opinion, and those opinions range from one end of the spectrum to the other regarding inflation, interest rates, transportation woes and the general direction of the economy, with much of those opinions seemingly spurred by political affiliations.
While the average citizen may never get a clear picture from national headlines, they can certainly glean factual knowledge by looking around the local landscape.
Four Palestine area businesses are shutting their doors with the arrival of the new year. All four cite the current economy, particularly the exorbitant cost of doing business.
“It’s 100% the economy,” said Judith Cantrell, owner of Lulu & Kakes. “It’s become absolutely ridiculous for everyone in the food service business. The cost of eggs and butter has skyrocketed, and that’s if I can even find butter.”
Social media announcements by 1855 Steakhouse in Palestine and Harcat & Lou’s Diner in Elkhart echoed the same sentiment: It’s simply become too expensive for them to operate.
“I’ve never raised prices on my products,” Cantrell said. “Maybe if I were in a metropolitan area it could support the higher cost, but the economy has affected everyone in this area. Raising prices just can’t work.”
Harcat & Lou’s Diner was about to embark on their seventh year serving their East Texas patrons. A frequent winner of several “Best Of” polls, Harcat & Lou’s will leave behind a lengthy list of area diners who loved their take on home cooking and soul food.
Owner Jamie McEnturff’s initial post regarding the difficult decision to close pointed toward the economic downturn as her reasoning.
“As hard as this is for me to say after all the hard work and time spent here at Harcat & Lou’s, I’m afraid it is time for it to come to an end,” McEnturff said. “We have been struggling for quite some time now. I can’t continue or afford to keep going.”
She posted a ray of hope in her final post on social media, however, indicating some hope for a future return.
“It’s been a rough few days telling you all goodbye,” McEnturff said. “But I feel like it’s more of a ‘see you later.’ Our Biggest love and thank you to all you guys.”
While the food service industry has taken a massive hit from the economic downturn, it is not alone as many other types of businesses have felt the impact as well. Chloe & Claire Company, a boutique for ladies and children in Downtown Palestine announced their closing as well.
Owner Alex Ripley’s gracious post on social media made the closure announcement the day after Christmas.
“As hard as it is to say, Chloe & Claire Company will be closing the doors soon,” Ripley said. “I appreciate each and every customer who has supported us from day one. I couldn’t have made it this far without you.”
Ripley and Cantrell both opened their shops in Downtown Palestine in 2020, just as the global pandemic tightened its grip on the world. Despite that difficult launching point, both became area favorites for shoppers and visitors. The unfortunate economic downturn proved to be a much more formidable foe.
“It is absolutely the economy and the cost of staying open,” Ripley said. “It’s upsetting to have to pack everything up and close up shop.”
This isn’t the end of the road, however.
Chloe & Claire Company will hold a Closing Sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, featuring prices up to 75% off.
“I will continue making custom shirts and other products remotely, and online sales also,” Ripley said. “My Facebook page will be active and will be the best way to place orders.”
1855 Steakhouse owner Kirk Smith also owns Stockman’s Café in Elkhart. Stockman’s plans to honor any gift certificates issued by 1855 going forward. Stockmans also hosts a free breakfast for veterans the first Friday of every month.
Cantrell has no intention of slowing down either.
“When we first opened, it was all walk-in business. After COVID it became more about customers calling to place custom orders,” Cantrell said. “With the cost of everything rising, it didn’t make sense to keep paying rent.”
Lulu & Kakes will still continue to operate, but in a different way. Cantrell’s newly installed custom kitchen will soon host cooking classes and act as the base for their expansion into catering. There are other plans on the horizon as well.
“We started Lulu & Kakes as a ministry, so we see this as a transition to ‘bigger and better,’ Cantrell said. “Eventually we want to start a food truck and travel. We want to take our message as far as we can.”
“Shop Local” is an abstract sentiment, often heard as white noise as Chambers of Commerce and other entities strive to promote small local businesses. Nothing, however, better illustrates the importance of those words as does watching friends, family or neighbors forced to make the decision to close or find another direction. Large corporate stores are better suited to weather storms and navigate the economy. Local businesses need a full house every day just to stay above water.
