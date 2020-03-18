Starting today, all stories the Palestine Herald-Press publishes related to the COVID-19 pandemic -- local, state, or national -- will be posted on our website behind the paywall. That means any reader may access them without charge.
Unfortunately, our corporate website is set up to do this only by posting stories as "breaking news."
Many of the COVID-related stories we publish are not, technically, "breaking news." It's a term that typically describes late-breaking, time-sensitive news of high importance. Again, though, that is the only way we can post these stories, so vital to our community, in a separate tab behind the PHP paywall.
I apologize for any confusion.
Best,
PHP Editor Jeffery Gerritt
