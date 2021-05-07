The current political landscape is rugged, on a good day.
There was a time when varied opinions on a political topic were like shades on a paint sample strip—only slightly variegated. Now the political spectrum seems so far split we’d be lucky to bump into one another in the same paint store.
People spout opinions with no thought of ramifications and often no thought of practicalities, but a lightning rod president and extensive mail balloting brought people to the polls.
Record voter turnout in the last presidential election is encouraging—every single state saw an uptick.
According to the Pew Research Center, last year’s presidential election pulled in 158.4 million ballots. This equates to almost two-thirds of eligible U.S. voters.
People feel strongly and they are speaking up. It is a privilege that should not be short changed.
The question is, are we missing the big picture on a smaller scale?
Presidential elections are consequential on many levels, but the practicalities of our day-to-day lives are frequently overlooked by citizens who ignore participating in local elections.
According to Casey Brown, the Anderson County Elections Administrator, 9,987 people in Palestine were registered to vote in the city. Of that number 1,290 people actually voted in the mayoral election, according to unofficial results. That is 13%.
These votes cast at the city and county level have a direct and substantial impact on your quality of life.
Consider our unprecedented winter weather and the way it yet again brought our local water system into sharp focus.
The decisions made by our city council and the future mayor—the things they do or do not get done— will be the difference on whether or not you have running water in your home.
Their decisions will be the difference on whether you are getting a realignment done on your car because you hit another massive pothole on un-repaired city streets.
These are every day, quality-of-life issues and your vote will affect them.
Our mayoral race is now headed to a runoff on June 12 which means you still can make your voice heard, your choice known.
If you are not yet registered, the deadline for this runoff is May 12. You can register in just a couple of minutes at vote.org. If you do not have online access to register, you can stop by the county office at 703 N. Mallard, Suite 116 to register in person or you can request an application by phone at 903-723-7438.
