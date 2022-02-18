Eight people have been arrested following an investigation into multiple shootings in Palestine.
According to Police Chief Mark Harcrow, officers with the Palestine Police Department started investigating after a reported shooting Sunday, Jan. 30 on Micheaux St. near Reagan Park.
Over the next week, the PPD received reports of five more shootings at different homes in Palestine, on Saltworks Road, Link Street, North Jackson and South Royal Street.
No one was injured during any of the shootings.
During the investigation, detectives were able to link the shootings and were able to identify several subjects involved.
Kylyn Thomas, 20, of Palestine, was arrested on a warrant for assault-family violence Tuesday, Feb. 1. A handgun was recovered during the arrest.
One week later, Andreas Hicks, 26, of Palestine, was arrested for felony assault warrants out of Collin County.
Jaques Faulk, 24, of Palestine, was arrested on warrants out of Montgomery County Wednesday, Feb. 9.
PPD SWAT, along with members of the CID and Patrol divisions, executed a search warrant in relation to the shootings Thursday, Feb. 10 at a home at 712 Saltworks Rd. While serving the warrant, PPD arrested Jermaryon Lane, 18, Jerius Fuller, 19, Billy Farris, 20, Morgan Yates, 18 and Terinika Farris, 29.
Jermaryon Lane, Jerius Fuller, and Billy Farris were all arrested on warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity, which were signed by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis. Davis set the bonds for Jermaryon Lane, Jerius Fuller, and Billy Farris at $750,000. They were each also charged with Possession of Marijuana.
Hicks is currently out on bond and an arrest warrant has been issued for engaging in organized criminal activity.
“These dangerous individuals have been committing these acts without any regard for human life. It is a miracle that no one was hurt,” Harcrow said. “Excellent work by our Detectives and Officers who worked around the clock to get these people off the streets.”
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
Anyone with information in this case or information on the whereabouts of Andreas Hicks may call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.
