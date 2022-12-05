The run-off election for the Palestine City Council District 6 seat is set for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at City Hall. Tuesday’s voting hours are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Palestine City Hall is located at 504 N. Queen Street.
The runoff election is between Langdon Elliott and Christopher Gibbs.
The results of the Nov. 8 special election showed a very close race with Elliott receiving 37.01% of the vote, Gibbs receiving 31.82 % and Mary Cox receiving 31.17%, resulting in a runoff between Elliott and Gibbs.
Elliott is a Palestine native and 2001 graduate of Palestine High School. Elliott earned his degree in Marketing and Management from Baylor University, works as an investor and serves on the Main Street Advisory Board. He and his wife Tiffany have a four-year-old daughter and have resided in District 6 since 2014.
A resident of Palestine since 2020, Gibbs said he is a Christian, husband, father and former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Officer. He has led in several capacities, both overseas and domestically. Gibbs holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology with Cum Laude honors from the University of North Texas and is employed by Nucor.
For more information visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com or call 903-731-8400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.