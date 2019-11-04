Early voting in Texas ended Friday. If you haven't done so, make sure you cast your vote in Tuesday's general election. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To vote on Nov. 6, you had to register by Oct. 7, nearly a month ago.
There are nine statewide constitutional amendments on this year’s ballot for all registered voters in Anderson County, as well as a $40-million bond proposal to rebuild Westwood schools for voters in the Westwood Independent School District only.
Voting Administrator Casey Brown asks all voters to have their IDs ready to show election administrators. “It makes voting go quicker and smoother,” she said.
Acceptable forms of photo Id's, listed on the Secretary of State's website, include:
– Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
--Texas Election identification Certificate issued by DPS.
– Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS.
– U.S. military identification card with photograph.
– U.S. citizenship certificate, with photograph.
--U.S. passport.
The Secretary of State's website notes that, except for the U.S. Citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than 60 days prior.
The website also reports any voter refusing to show proof of identity will be allowed to vote by provisional ballot; it is likely, however, the voter's ballot will be rejected by the ballot board.
This year there are only 11 polling locations. The 2019 County Precinct Election Polls are:
Precinct 1
1 & 3: Open Consolidated - Palestine High School — 1600 S. Loop 256, Palestine.
2: Open - First Baptist Church — 424 W. Parker, Elkhart.
3: Closed - Swanson Hill Comm. — 3258 E. FM 323, Palestine.
4 & 5: Open Consolidated - Slocum High School — 5765 E. St. Hwy 394, Elkhart.
5: Closed - Denson Springs Comm. — 11269 E. St. Hwy 294, Elkhart.
Precinct 2
6: Closed - New Fellowship Christian Church — 1500 W. Reagan.
6, 7, 8, 9: Open Consolidated - Washington Early Childhood School — 1029 W. Hamlett St. (Westwood ISD)
8: Closed - Antioch Baptist Church — 907 E. Murchison, Palestine.
9: Closed - Tucker Comm. Center — 10621 US Hwy 79, Palestine.
10: Closed - Harmony Baptist Church — 8848 FM 645, Palestine.
10 & 11: Open Consolidated - Tenn Colony Comm. Center — 6900 W. FM 321, Tennessee Colony (across from “The Colony Store”). (Westwood ISD)
Precinct 3
13, 15, 16, 17 : Open Consolidated - Palestine ISD Administration Building — 1007 East Park, Palestine.
15: Closed - Antioch Baptist Church — 139 Anderson CR 389, Palestine.
16: Closed – Neches First Baptist Church – Neches – 205 Anderson, Neches, Texas 75779
17: Closed - DAV Post — 917 Gardner Dr., Palestine.
18 & 23: Open Consolidated - Frankston Courthouse Annex — 320 S. Commerce, Frankston.
23: Closed - Pisgah Baptist Church — 11404 E. FM 837, Palestine.
Precinct 4
19: Open - Westwood Junior High — 1801 Panther Blvd., Palestine (Westwood ISD)
20: Open - Freedom Fellowship Church (next to old YMCA) — 125 Kickapoo.
21: Open – Lone Pine Church — 299 N. Hwy 287, Palestine. (Westwood ISD)
22 & 24 : Open Consolidated Montalba Community Center — 9590 N. St. Hwy 19, Montalba.
24 : Closed – Cayuga High School – 17750 N US Highway 287, Cayuga, Texas
For more information, contact Casey Brown, Anderson County's elections administrator, at 903-723-7438. Information also available online at www.co.anderson.tx.us. Voters may call the elections office to check their registration status, or visit www.votetexas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.