Millions of Texans voted Tuesday for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and many other state and local positions.
Rep. Cody Harris, the incumbent candidate for State Representative District 8, won his race against Libertarian candidate R. Edwin Adams.
“Thank you East Texas voters,” Harris said. “I am so grateful for your overwhelming support and humbled by the opportunity to once again represent Texas House District 8. We are excited for the upcoming session and what will be another historic opportunity to fight for and preserve conservative values in our great state. I look forward to being a voice for the people of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Navarro counties.”
County Commissioner Pct. 2 incumbent Democrat Rashad Q. Mims pulled in 1,453 votes to Republican David Braun’s 1,252, granting Mims an election for his fifth term.
“First and foremost I’d like to thank God,” Mims said. “I truly think this is a path that he’s laid out for me. As elected officials we are truly servants for the Lord’s people. I am overjoyed and honored to be serving you.”
Mims extended his thanks to his wife, children, parents, in-laws, supporters, donors, endorsers and anyone that helped him throughout the election process.
“I am thankful and appreciative to the voters of Precinct 2 that stuck with me, my true supporters, I appreciate everything that everyone has helped with, from events and rallies, block walkers, to putting out my signs. And I have to take my hat off to my Road and Bridge Crew for everything they do. God bless Precinct 2 and all of Anderson County.”
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 incumbent Democrat Karen Taylor was toppled with only 988 votes to Republican Tammy Lightfoot’s 1,737.
“I would like to thank everyone that voted and supported me in my election,” Lightfoot said. I am still overwhelmed and elated on my win.”
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 incumbent Republican candidate James W. Westley won again with 3,097 votes to Democrat Kathleen Caston’s 541.
Voters in Palestine’s District 6 held a strong turnout Tuesday as they voted to fill the unexpired term of office of Council District 6. The council seat was vacated by Justin Florence upon being elected mayor earlier this year.
Langdon Elliott, Christopher Gibbs and Mary Cox, PhD all received healthy support from voters resulting in a runoff between the top two candidates, Elliott and Gibbs, by narrow margins.
The two candidates met for the first time at the courthouse annex on election night. Both men came away from the evening with a sense of optimism about District 6 and Palestine’s future.
“I’m so appreciative for the trust and belief in my vision for Palestine’s growth by this budding community's continued support,” Elliott said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to earn more trust from our community during this runoff election. I want to thank my running mates and am honored to serve, planting seeds of opportunity and growth. I trust District 6 will be in good hands. Grow, Palestine, grow.”
Gibbs shared Elliott’s sentiment, also expressing his appreciation for the community’s support.
“Today I am even more proud to be a citizen of Palestine with the incredible voter turnout for District 6,” Gibbs said. “I am thankful for the privilege to move on and for the voters who trust me to represent the district and help lead the city. I look forward to more opportunities to earn the respect of our citizens and am excited for what the future of our city holds, no matter the candidate that is elected.”
The county also hosted elections for Neches, Cayuga, Slocum and LaPoynor Independent School Districts. Those results are all listed below.
Greg Abbott will be Texas governor for a third term.
Abbott took an early lead in the night, securing 56.2% of the vote against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, who had 42.67% of the vote, as of 10:15 p.m.
“Texans sent a resounding message: They want to keep Texas the beacon of opportunity that we have provided over the past eight years,” Abbott said during an election night event in McAllen. “(Keep) a Texas where working families can flourish like Texas, where students can be prepared and inspired for college or for a career, but a Texas that supports our law enforcement officers and our military. Where we safeguard our fundamental freedoms, and a Texas where everybody has a path to prosperity.”
O’Rourke, who held his campaign rally in his hometown of El Paso, conceded the race and thanked his supports and family.
"I just cannot thank you enough for giving all of us who are part of this campaign, your time, your resources, but most importantly your faith in what could be possible in this state," O'Rourke said. "Let us never break that faith. Let us always keep that faith. Let us also back it up with the fight necessary to continue to try to win over and over and over again until we can realize this dream. These goals this Texas that we want for one another that we deserve for our kids and that ultimately one day we're going to be able to bring home."
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, will serve as Texas lieutenant governor for a third term following Tuesday’s results.
Patrick beat out his Democratic challenger Mike Collier, 53.84% to 43.29%, according to unofficial polling results. This race was a rematch of the 2018 contest for the same position where Patrick defeated Collier by 5 percentage points.
Collier did not offer a speech following the loss but thanked his family, team and supporters in a statement first reported by the Dallas Morning News.
“It has been an honor to represent the Democratic Party and to work shoulder-to-shoulder with so many friends and neighbors to fight for a better Texas," he said.
Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a third term in office, fending off Democratic challenger and civil rights attorney Rochelle Garza.
Paxton kept his position as the state’s top attorney, taking 53.51% to Garza’s 43.57% of the vote as of 7:45 a.m. Nov. 9. The race was widely seen as the most competitive statewide contest.
“We will continue our fight against Joe Biden,” Paxton said. “He will know that we're here and he will not forget us and we will stop him for what he started doing.”
"Although these aren’t the results we hoped for, I know that together we will be at the forefront of change," Garza said in a statement. "I know that we are all united in the pursuit of a brighter tomorrow and this fills me with hope for our future."
All election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.
The unofficial voting totals for Anderson County for the 2022 General Election are:
Anderson County
County Commissioner Pct 2
David Braun- 1,252
Rashad Q. Mims I – 1,453
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
James W. Westley – 3,097
Kathleen Caston - 541
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Tammy Lightfoot – 1,737
Karen D. Taylor - 988
City of Palestine
City Council District 6
Langdon Elliott - 228
Christopher Gibbs - 196
Mary Cox - 192
School Board Races
Neches ISD Trustee Place 1
Amanda Kincade - 454
Neches ISD Trustee Place 2
Jonathan Gordon - 455
Neches ISD Trustee Place 3
Tommy Stewart - 280
Kaitlin Scroggins - 273
Slocum ISD Trustee Place 5
Daniel Bailey - 442
Steve Mock - 310
Slocum ISD Trustee Place 3
Ben Missildine - 560
Karen Abernathy - 214
Slocum ISD Trustee Place 4
Roger Jones - 700
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 1
Bryan Foster - 190
Rebekah Church - 46
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 2
Ronny Crawford - 124
John Kinabrew - 105
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 4
Mander Clark - 71
Jacob Haynes - 151
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 5
Joe Ed Young - 115
Brandon Burnett - 103
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 2
David Link - 639
Larry Fox - 289
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 3
Clint Satterwhite - 587
Josh Hinshaw - 352
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 4
Tim West - 635
Mary Costlow Walker - 339
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 5
Daniel Sims - 820
State Senator, Dist. 3
Robert Nichols – 11,637
Steve Russell – 2,363
Desarae Lindsey – 228
State Rep. Dist. 8
Cody Harris – 12,044
R. Edwin Adams – 1,580
Governor
Greg Abbott – 11,737
Beto O’Rourke – 2,540
Mark Tippetts – 104
Delilah Barrios – 33
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick – 11,476
Mike Collier – 2,599
Shanna Steele – 241
Attorney General
Ken Paxton – 11,484
Rochelle Mercedes Garza – 2,511
Mark Ash – 294
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar – 11,572
Janet T. Dubbling – 2,422
V. Alonzo Echevarria – 206
Comm. Of General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham – 11,563
Jay Kleberg – 2,499
Alfred Molison, Jr. - 111
Comm. Of Agriculture
Sid Miller – 11,604
Susan Hays – 2,588
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian – 11,477
Luke Warford – 2,369
Jaime Andres Diez – 244
Hunter Wayne Crow – 96
Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 3
Debra Lehrmann – 11,562
Erin A. Nowell – 2,430
Thomas Edward Oxford – 207
Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 5
Rebeca Huddle – 11,659
Amanda Reichek – 2,505
Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 9
Evan Young – 11,599
Julia Maldonado – 2,523
Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Wlker – 11,590
Dana Huffman – 2,555
Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure, III – 11,432
Robert Johnson – 2,683
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.