Candidates Christopher Gibbs, left, and Langdon Elliott visit while awaiting election results Tuesday evening, The two finished the day as the top vote-getters for Palestine City Council's District 6 seat, and will face off in a runoff election to determine a winner.

Millions of Texans voted Tuesday for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and many other state and local positions.

Rep. Cody Harris, the incumbent candidate for State Representative District 8, won his race against Libertarian candidate R. Edwin Adams.

“Thank you East Texas voters,” Harris said. “I am so grateful for your overwhelming support and humbled by the opportunity to once again represent Texas House District 8. We are excited for the upcoming session and what will be another historic opportunity to fight for and preserve conservative values in our great state. I look forward to being a voice for the people of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Navarro counties.”

County Commissioner Pct. 2 incumbent Democrat Rashad Q. Mims pulled in 1,453 votes to Republican David Braun’s 1,252, granting Mims an election for his fifth term.

“First and foremost I’d like to thank God,” Mims said. “I truly think this is a path that he’s laid out for me. As elected officials we are truly servants for the Lord’s people. I am overjoyed and honored to be serving you.”

Mims extended his thanks to his wife, children, parents, in-laws, supporters, donors, endorsers and anyone that helped him throughout the election process.

“I am thankful and appreciative to the voters of Precinct 2 that stuck with me, my true supporters, I appreciate everything that everyone has helped with, from events and rallies, block walkers, to putting out my signs. And I have to take my hat off to my Road and Bridge Crew for everything they do. God bless Precinct 2 and all of Anderson County.”

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 incumbent Democrat Karen Taylor was toppled with only 988 votes to Republican Tammy Lightfoot’s 1,737.

“I would like to thank everyone that voted and supported me in my election,” Lightfoot said. I am still overwhelmed and elated on my win.”

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 incumbent Republican candidate James W. Westley won again with 3,097 votes to Democrat Kathleen Caston’s 541.

Voters in Palestine’s District 6 held a strong turnout Tuesday as they voted to fill the unexpired term of office of Council District 6. The council seat was vacated by Justin Florence upon being elected mayor earlier this year.

Langdon Elliott, Christopher Gibbs and Mary Cox, PhD all received healthy support from voters resulting in a runoff between the top two candidates, Elliott and Gibbs, by narrow margins.

The two candidates met for the first time at the courthouse annex on election night. Both men came away from the evening with a sense of optimism about District 6 and Palestine’s future.

“I’m so appreciative for the trust and belief in my vision for Palestine’s growth by this budding community's continued support,” Elliott said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to earn more trust from our community during this runoff election. I want to thank my running mates and am honored to serve, planting seeds of opportunity and growth. I trust District 6 will be in good hands. Grow, Palestine, grow.”

Gibbs shared Elliott’s sentiment, also expressing his appreciation for the community’s support.

“Today I am even more proud to be a citizen of Palestine with the incredible voter turnout for District 6,” Gibbs said. “I am thankful for the privilege to move on and for the voters who trust me to represent the district and help lead the city. I look forward to more opportunities to earn the respect of our citizens and am excited for what the future of our city holds, no matter the candidate that is elected.”

The county also hosted elections for Neches, Cayuga, Slocum and LaPoynor Independent School Districts. Those results are all listed below.

Greg Abbott will be Texas governor for a third term.

Abbott took an early lead in the night, securing 56.2% of the vote against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, who had 42.67% of the vote, as of 10:15 p.m.

“Texans sent a resounding message: They want to keep Texas the beacon of opportunity that we have provided over the past eight years,” Abbott said during an election night event in McAllen. “(Keep) a Texas where working families can flourish like Texas, where students can be prepared and inspired for college or for a career, but a Texas that supports our law enforcement officers and our military. Where we safeguard our fundamental freedoms, and a Texas where everybody has a path to prosperity.”

O’Rourke, who held his campaign rally in his hometown of El Paso, conceded the race and thanked his supports and family.

"I just cannot thank you enough for giving all of us who are part of this campaign, your time, your resources, but most importantly your faith in what could be possible in this state," O'Rourke said. "Let us never break that faith. Let us always keep that faith. Let us also back it up with the fight necessary to continue to try to win over and over and over again until we can realize this dream. These goals this Texas that we want for one another that we deserve for our kids and that ultimately one day we're going to be able to bring home."

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, will serve as Texas lieutenant governor for a third term following Tuesday’s results.

Patrick beat out his Democratic challenger Mike Collier, 53.84% to 43.29%, according to unofficial polling results. This race was a rematch of the 2018 contest for the same position where Patrick defeated Collier by 5 percentage points.

Collier did not offer a speech following the loss but thanked his family, team and supporters in a statement first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

“It has been an honor to represent the Democratic Party and to work shoulder-to-shoulder with so many friends and neighbors to fight for a better Texas," he said.

Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a third term in office, fending off Democratic challenger and civil rights attorney Rochelle Garza.

Paxton kept his position as the state’s top attorney, taking 53.51% to Garza’s 43.57% of the vote as of 7:45 a.m. Nov. 9. The race was widely seen as the most competitive statewide contest.

“We will continue our fight against Joe Biden,” Paxton said. “He will know that we're here and he will not forget us and we will stop him for what he started doing.”

"Although these aren’t the results we hoped for, I know that together we will be at the forefront of change," Garza said in a statement. "I know that we are all united in the pursuit of a brighter tomorrow and this fills me with hope for our future."

All election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.

The unofficial voting totals for Anderson County for the 2022 General Election are:

Anderson County

County Commissioner Pct 2

David Braun- 1,252

Rashad Q. Mims I – 1,453

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

James W. Westley – 3,097

Kathleen Caston - 541

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Tammy Lightfoot – 1,737

Karen D. Taylor - 988

City of Palestine

City Council District 6

Langdon Elliott - 228

Christopher Gibbs - 196

Mary Cox - 192

School Board Races

Neches ISD Trustee Place 1

Amanda Kincade - 454

Neches ISD Trustee Place 2

Jonathan Gordon - 455

Neches ISD Trustee Place 3

Tommy Stewart - 280

Kaitlin Scroggins - 273

Slocum ISD Trustee Place 5

Daniel Bailey - 442

Steve Mock - 310

Slocum ISD Trustee Place 3

Ben Missildine - 560

Karen Abernathy - 214

Slocum ISD Trustee Place 4

Roger Jones - 700

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 1

Bryan Foster - 190

Rebekah Church - 46

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 2

Ronny Crawford - 124

John Kinabrew - 105

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 4

Mander Clark - 71

Jacob Haynes - 151

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 5

Joe Ed Young - 115

Brandon Burnett - 103

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 2

David Link - 639

Larry Fox - 289

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 3

Clint Satterwhite - 587

Josh Hinshaw - 352

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 4

Tim West - 635

Mary Costlow Walker - 339

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 5

Daniel Sims - 820

State Senator, Dist. 3

Robert Nichols – 11,637

Steve Russell – 2,363

Desarae Lindsey – 228

State Rep. Dist. 8

Cody Harris – 12,044

R. Edwin Adams – 1,580

Governor

Greg Abbott – 11,737

Beto O’Rourke – 2,540

Mark Tippetts – 104

Delilah Barrios – 33

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick – 11,476

Mike Collier – 2,599

Shanna Steele – 241

Attorney General

Ken Paxton – 11,484

Rochelle Mercedes Garza – 2,511

Mark Ash – 294

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar – 11,572

Janet T. Dubbling – 2,422

V. Alonzo Echevarria – 206

Comm. Of General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham – 11,563

Jay Kleberg – 2,499

Alfred Molison, Jr. - 111

Comm. Of Agriculture

Sid Miller – 11,604

Susan Hays – 2,588

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian – 11,477

Luke Warford – 2,369

Jaime Andres Diez – 244

Hunter Wayne Crow – 96

Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 3

Debra Lehrmann – 11,562

Erin A. Nowell – 2,430

Thomas Edward Oxford – 207

Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 5

Rebeca Huddle – 11,659

Amanda Reichek – 2,505

Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 9

Evan Young – 11,599

Julia Maldonado – 2,523

Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Wlker – 11,590

Dana Huffman – 2,555

Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III – 11,432

Robert Johnson – 2,683

