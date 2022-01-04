Jake Odom is running for Anderson County Treasurer in the upcoming Republican Primary Election.
“I have wanted to pursue community services ever since I was young and got to help my grandfather, Jimmy Ray Odom, in his work with the Anderson County Historical Commission putting together the history for dozens of Historical Markers,” he said. “In a time when many young people move away from small communities, I think it is more important than ever that more people take an interest in their hometown and stay to help move it forward. I want to keep helping Anderson County thrive and continue a career in public service so I am asking for your vote.”
Odom was born and raised in Anderson County and attended Palestine, Westwood and Cayuga ISDs at various times.
He graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science and holds a generalist teaching certification, for grades fourth through eighth, from the State of Texas.
Odom did his student teaching at A.M. Story Intermediate and began his teaching career at Palestine Independent School District right after graduation, where he is still teaching today. Odom was awarded Palestine ISD Teacher of the Year in 2017 and is a recent recipient of the Texas Teacher Incentive created by the Texas Legislature to recognize highly effective teachers.
