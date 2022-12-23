The frigid temperatures had not yet arrived in Palestine early Thursday morning as the weather held out just long enough for Southside Elementary School’s very own Elf on a Shelf to greet all the arriving children from the rooftop.
Southside Assistant Principal Cody Tunstall donned the requisite outfit and sported a sign proclaiming neither “naughty” nor “nice,” but rather “I tried” as he smiled and greeted students as they arrived for their last day of classes before Christmas break.
“He was out the door before the kids and I even woke up today,” said Cody’s wife, Charlie. “He wanted to be there before the first kids were dropped off.”
The elf’s appearance wasn’t a last-second thought for Cody Tunstall. The thought and planning were weeks in the making and was kept on the down-low the entire time.
“My wife was the only one who knew,” Cody said. “None of the staff knew and none of the kids knew, so it was a complete surprise for everyone this morning.”
Thankfully the normal pattern of “cold morning, warmer afternoon” reversed itself ahead of the coming cold front and allowed an early-morning arrival for the Elf on a Shelf.
“I’m not an early-morning person,” Cody laughed. “But I needed to be up there before anybody saw me to pull it off.”
“He was up there at 6:30 this morning!” Charlie said. “I know for a fact that he was thankful we didn’t have the excruciating temperatures this morning that we have coming in our forecast!”
“You’d be surprised what you can do with a red track suit from Walmart,” Cody said. “But it has its limitations.”
Southside Elementary enjoys dressing up for the 12 days prior to Christmas break, providing Cody with the inspiration for his special appearance.
“There wasn’t an ‘Elf on a Shelf’ day here at the school, but we enjoy it so much at our house that I thought everyone would get a laugh,” Cody said. “I knew our kids and staff needed something like this – I needed something like this – so we could end 2022 in a light-hearted way, and maybe begin the new year on a good note.”
“He is so selfless,” said Charlie. “He did this just to make people smile and laugh. He deserves all the recognition today.”
