Elijah’s Retreat, a 50-acre ranch sanctuary for families facing autism, celebrated its newest cabin with a grand opening Monday, May 2.
In 2021, Elijah’s Retreat hosted 240 families, but had to turn away more than 400 families due to lack of space, according to Director Cheryl Torres. The Maus House provides Elijah’s Retreat the ability to host an additional 80 families a year, although a waiting list still remains.
With a groundbreaking in April 2021, it was hoped the Maus House would be operational by fall of that year. Unfortunately, many obstacles delayed the completion of the cabin.
“We had a group of construction workers who originally wanted to donate their time to build the cabin or at least get if framed for us and dried in,” Torres said. “That was before COVID hit.”
At the time, the retreat did not want to pull together groups of volunteers due to coronavirus concerns.
“Then the cost of everything doubled,” Torres said. “We were able to secure more funds. We had an amazing gentleman, Chris Scott and his wife Sarah Nielsen, came in and gave us the rest of the funds that we needed. Lowe’s came through and they gave us everything at their cost and were able to deliver a lot of supplies out here for us for free, which was great.”
Once the retreat was ready for the actual build, the construction industry had become quite busy, including the group who had originally wished to volunteer.
“We jumped in and did it ourselves,” Torres said, although she clarified there were experts who did verify the work was performed correctly.
Additionally, there were rain delays and supply chain issues to overcome.
“We are just totally humbled by everyone’s support who came through to make this cabin happen,” Torres said.
Playground improvements are also being completed at the retreat. A jumping pillow has been installed and a shade structure will be erected over it. A metal swing set, long-delayed in shipping, will also be put up.
“It’s so cool to watch the kids actually interact together. Jumping on that pillow, there’s no forced interaction or conversation, but as they jump it has a response to the person that is jumping next to them, a reaction,” Torres said. “It just brought tears to my eyes to see them all out there jumping.”
No date has been set, but a grand opening is being planned for when all the equipment is in place and the shade structure is completed.
Plans are also underway for a fifth cabin to be constructed, with $50,000 of a $75,000 goal raised toward the project.
A roofing company and an electrician have already volunteered their services, but additional crews are being sought for framing, flooring and other work. Lowe’s will again provide building material at cost.
“So we’ll be able to buy all of the materials, it’s just looking for people who have the expertise,” Torres said. “When ASAP Roofing came in and did the roofing for cabin four, they did it in a morning. That would have taken us two weeks to do.”
When constructed, cabin five will be located further down the road from cabin four, described by Torres as tucked back in the woods, overlooking the pond.
Elijah’s Retreat is open seven days a week from March 1 through mid-November. With only one full-time employee and three part-time workers, the ranch can always use volunteers to help in a variety of ways, including gardening, maintaining trails, helping with horseback riding, as well as resupplying and sanitizing cabins.
Grateful to the community for its support, Torres is also thankful for the way local people treat the guests of Elijah’s Retreat.
“A lot of times we are sending families into the community to go to Walmart, here in town, or to different restaurants to eat and they’re always so surprised how friendly everybody is and how accommodating everybody is,” Torres said. “I hear that all the time from the families that come out here, just how friendly and how welcoming everybody is in town.”
For more information about Elijah’s Retreat, visit elijahsretreat.com or find them on Facebook.
