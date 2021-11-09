Located Jacksonville, Elijah’s Retreat was founded in 2009 and provides families living with autism a safe place to vacation and unwind, where no one will look at them funny if their child doesn’t speak or is prone to melt downs.
Elijah’s Retreat is hosting a Community Fall Festival at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.
There will be food, inflatables, music, yard battles, games, popcorn, venders, putt-putt golf, face painting, raffles, funnel cakes, hayrides, barrel trains rides and more. Admission is free. Tickets can be purchased for food and games.
This event is a fundraiser for the facility. Everyone is asked to adhered to the state mandated social distancing guidelines.
It is the mission of Elijah’s Retreat to offer a wonderful experience at the lowest possible cost for families. The facility is open seven days a week from March 1 through mid-November, hosting around 200 families a year.
They are currently raising funds for building a new cabin to host more families. Each new cabin Elijah’s Retreat can build allows for more families with autism to enjoy the amenities and sanctuary they offer. A new cabin will allow them to host another 80 families a year.
Elijah’s Retreat offers families a peaceful setting in the country with a few horses in the fields, a playground for the kids, a stocked pond to fish. There are lots of activities to pick from, including hayrides, hikes, fishing, feeding animals, movies in the barn, games like ping pong and foosball, and horseback riding. There are currently three, two-bedroom cabins with full kitchens.
Elijah’s retreat operates with no administrative cost and a volunteer staff. Elijah’s Retreat is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit US corporation. Donations made to the facility are tax deductible. All donations directly benefit families facing autism.
You can make a one-time or monthly donation online at elijahsretreat.com. You can add Elijah’s Retreat as your charity on Amazon.com and a portion of every purchase will be donated to them. The facility also accepts donations in person via cash, check or by mail at Elijah’s Retreat, 257 County Road 3110, Jacksonville, TX 75766.
Elijah’s Retreat is located at 257 CR 3110 in Jacksonville. For more information, call 713-294-0690 or email info@elijahsretreat.com.
