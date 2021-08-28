Hollywood Actor Tye Sheridan, a native of Elkhart, will be featured in the American crime drama “The Card Counter” this September.
According to the Variety synopsis, “The Card Counter,” written and directed by Paul Schrader, follows William Tell, played by Oscar Issac, a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past. Tell just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, played by Sheridan, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. Gaining backing from mysterious gambling financier La Linda, Tell takes Cirk with him on the road, going from casino to casino until the unlikely trio set their sights on winning the World Series of poker in Las Vegas. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.
"The Card Counter" also features Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish.
The movie is schedule to have its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 and set to be released on Sept 10.
Sheridan’s upcoming film “The Tender Bar” directed by George Clooney and featuring Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe is in post production. Sheridan plays Moehringer, a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar.
His movie “Black Flies,” with Sean Penn, is currently in pre-production. “Black Flies” will be his second movie with Penn. The two were in “Tree of Life” which also featured Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastin. It was Sheridan’s first movie role when he was only 11 years old.
Sheridan is set to be featured in the star-studded ensemble cast in the upcoming Vietnam movie of Tim O’Brien’s book "The Things They Carried." Tom Hardy is cast to portray the main character, a fictionalized version of O’Brien who serves as the narrator of the stories, in the film. Sheridan joins Stephen James, Bill Skarsgard, Pete Davidson, Martin Sensmeier, Moises Arias, Angus Cloud and Ashton Sanders to play the men of Alpha Company who will take turns in the spotlight of each story.
Sheridan, the son of Stephanie and Bryan Sheridan of Elkhart, has become one of the industry's most-in-demand actors and has a long list of film and television credits to his named already.
In 2016, Sheridan was featured in the major blockbuster "X-Men: Apocalypse," as a young Scott Summers, aka Cyclops. In 2018, Sheridan earned his first big screen feature role in Steven Spielberg's dystopian sci-fi film, "Ready Player One." He made a cameo as X-Men's Cyclops in "Deadpool 2" later that year. He reprised his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops in the latest installment of the X-Men franchise, “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”
Other credits include the films “The Night Clerk,” “The Yellow Birds,” “Entertainment,” “Detour,” “Age Out,” “Dark Places,” “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” “The Mountain” and “Mud” opposite Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.
