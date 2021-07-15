Elkhart’s agriculture programs are growing with more students, buildings, courses and awards. With roughly 275 students participating in the Elkhart ag program, the Elks are winning prizes and scholarship money at state and county contests, and the Elkhart Independent School District is encouraging the increasing involvement by hiring its fourth ag teacher and funding new construction.
Elkhart students led their district at the 2021 FFA State Convention last week with nine students receiving FFA Lone Star Degrees —the highest number of FFA Lone Star Degrees in District VIII, which includes schools in Waco with significantly higher enrollments. They also produced the highest participation in county projects at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Show this spring, filling more than one-third of the pavilion’s sales lots and earning $122,000, which goes to student scholarships or future projects.
Conner Walker of Elkhart won grand champion for his steer, and Scott Black’s won reserve champion. Elkhart’s horse judging and homesite teams advanced to the state contest.
Students receiving Lone Star Degrees at the convention in Fort Worth last week include Aly Henderson, Laynee Holland, Hannah Holloway, Landry Langley, Kennedy McSwane, Bailey Mims, Lauren Neel, Wyett Thomas and Catie Williams.
“The Lone Star is the highest degree that can be earned by an FFA student,” said Elkhart Middle School counselor Melody Holloway. “Elkhart ISD is very proud of the booming FFA program.”
The district is planning a new 6,000 square-foot ag pavilion and adding 3,000 square feet to the high school’s existing career and technical education building where students learn welding and construction.
Elkhart Superintendent Lamont Smith saidan architect and construction manager have been hired for the projects and the district is now accepting bids from contractors.
Riley Bonds is joining the ag staff this year as an ag mech and construction teacher at Elkhart Middle School and Elkhart High School. The ag staff also includes lead ag teacher Jordan McInnis, who instructs animal science and floral design at EHS, Ashlea Crosby, who teaches welding and ag mech at EHS, and Haley Estep who teaches beginning ag science and horticulture at EMS.
“Adding the additional staff positions provides opportunities for [more] students and to have an excellent program,” Smith said. “We are proud of what has been accomplished and we anticipate additional excellent experiences for our children.”
Students still enrolled in high school become eligible to apply for FFA’s Lone Star Degree after they complete four semesters of ag science classes and keep a record book of their projects and volunteer hours.
“We received the highest number of Lone Stars in our area,” said McInnis. “Receiving the Lone Star helps them qualify for more scholarships and shows they went the extra mile.”
