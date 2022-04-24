ELKHART – Elkhart voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots Monday, April 25, as early voting begins.
The ballot finds three council members running unopposed. Place 1 Councilmember Lucia Butler, Place 3 Councilmember Tammy Baughman and Place 5 Councilmember Chuck Conner will all return for another two-year term.
Billy Jack Wright, James Chris Sheridan and Randy McCoy are all vying for the coveted council seat of Place 2 Councilmember.
Also on the ballot will be Proposition 1, authorizing continuance of the one-fourth of one percent sales tax for the purpose of providing revenue for maintenance and repair of existing municipal streets.
Early voters will be able to cast their ballots from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Elkhart City Office, 110 W. Parker in Elkhart.
Early voting is being held Monday through Friday, April 25 through April 29 and May 2 through May 3.
Election Day is May 7 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 424 W. Parker in Elkhart.
For more information contact Elkhart City Office at 903-764-5657
