Keep Elkhart Beautiful will launch the inaugural Elkhart Community Festival Saturday at the Elkhart Elementary School parking lot, 301 E. Parker St.
The event will start with a parade at 10 a.m. – "Patriotism & Community Together." The route begins at the festival, continues down Parker Street, and turns right on Bridges Street, circling back onto the school grounds.
Also at the festival, the Elkhart Masonic Lodge will put on the ‘Biggest and Most Unique Car Show’ in East Texas. Cars will display along Bridges Street after the parade. Proceeds from the car show will benefit high school scholarships and local activities.
Among the activities for kids: A bounce house, corn hole, football throw, and a Sluban Building Blocks booth, sponsored by Keep Elkhart Beautiful.
Texas Top Guns will provide a living history exhibit, along with demonstrations of open fire biscuit making.
Keep Elkhart Beautiful will run a booth with lots of free stuff, including information about Quanah Parker in honor of his new holiday. It also will sell refreshing drinks.
There will be Kona Ice, Kettle corn, and Big David Barbecue to tempt your taste buds.
Many vendors will set up under the shady awning, selling everything from Paparazzi to painted gourds. The local animal rescue, For Pet’s Sake, will have dogs available for adoption.
The Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department will put on a hamburger, turkey leg, and sausage cookout in the gazebo area in front of the First United Methodist Church, from 11 – 4 p.m.
Inside the church, homemade ice cream – including vanilla, chocolate, peach, strawberry and banana – will be available by the scoop from 11 – 2 p.m., or until the ice cream is gone.
A live band, Crockett State of Mind, along with several other performers, will play in the gazebo area in the afternoon.
Parking will be available at the church for a donation, as well as at El Dorado and on city streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.