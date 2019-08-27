The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in the early morning robbery of Kim’s in Elkhart. The robber escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, but no one was hurt during the incident.
The lone employee in the store, a female, reported a white male, wearing mask and gloves, brandished a weapon and robbed the store.
Sources said the weapon was a machete, but Capt. Ginger Lively of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said she could not confirm what kind of weapon the suspect used.
The suspect was reportedly in the store for three to five minutes. During that time, he took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, as well as merchandise from the store. The suspect left on foot and headed south.
Lively said the call reporting a robbery at Kim’s convenience store in Elkhart came into dispatchers at 1:23 a.m. Deputies and investigators responded within minutes, she said.
Lively said the Sheriff’s Office is working on several leads at this time.
