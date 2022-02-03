Brighton Bedre, 5, of Elkhart, is the newly named USA National Miss Texas Jr. Princess. She is the daughter of Brian and Christine Bedre and sister to Buck.
“The city of Elkhart is very proud of the accomplishments made by this talented young lady,” said Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy. “Brighton definitely has a servant’s heart and if she continues the kindness in all that she does, will definitely be blessed in the years to come. Good luck in the next phase of the competition.”
According to her mother, Bedre did a couple of pageants when she was an infant, but really caught the bug last year after winning Petite Miss East Texas in Lufkin.
“She started saying, ‘I want to win bigger pageants,’ ‘I want to be a state queen and a national queen,’” Christine said. “These are all scholarship system pageants. We look at what is the impact and what are the opportunities that she will have from them.”
These competitions all promote age appropriate, natural looks with contestants competing in categories that include casual wear, gown, fun fashion, interview and talent.
In 2021, Bedre received several pageant titles, including 2021 Petite Miss East Texas, 2021 Petite Miss Rodeo, 2021 Petite Miss Autumn Fest and Supreme Queen Ages 4 through18 years old, 2021 Little Miss WinterFare, Miss Fall Frolic Supreme Queen 2021 and 2021 National American Miss Texas Top 10 finalist.
“We’ll let her do it as long as she likes it and she’s having fun,” Christine said.
Bedre takes her pageant work very seriously. Practicing with two coaches, one for modeling and one for interview. She has also participated in judging pageants, making public appearances and being a featured guest in parades. She is excited to help crown the winners of the 2021 Dogwood Trails Pageant in Palestine this March.
While she may be little, Bedre has a mighty big personality, with aspirations of one day being Miss Texas and Miss America.
As a service project, Bedre collects used, unwrapped or wrapped broken crayons and sends them to the Crayon Initiative. She chose this project because she loves art, especially painting and drawing.
The Crayon Initiative is a non-profit organization dedicated to recycling used and unwanted crayons to preserve our environment and enrich the lives of hospitalized children through art and imagination. According to their website, used crayons do not biodegrade but create a waxy sludge in landfills. The Crayon Initiative gives these discarded crayons new purpose by remanufacturing them into ergonomically shaped crayons, providing them to hospitals at no cost. The Crayon Initiative sends free crayons to over 240 hospitals across the United States.
In 2021, Bedre collected 164 pounds of broken crayons. For each pound of broken crayons collected the company can make around five new boxes.
This platform and community service helped Bedre win a “Girls That Can” scholarship.
Her goal for this year is collecting more than 200 pounds. To help Bedre reach her goal, you can drop your used crayons off at Firehouse Ice Cream and Coffee Cafe in Elkhart, Elkhart Elementary School, Century 21 Gold Award Realty, the Palestine Herald-Press and the Law Office of Gayle Ray in Buffalo.
When she’s not practicing for pageants and collecting crayons, Bedre enjoys art, dance, gymnastics, spending time with her brother and reading, especially books about princesses. She also loves animals and thinks she might want to be a veterinarian.
