An Elkhart man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his brother in February 2019 and agreed to a 50-year prison sentence.
District Attorney Allyson Mitchell confirmed that Roger Hilton, 54, appeared on an online Zoom meeting hearing Friday where he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Hinton was arrested Feb. 23, 2019, after a woman called 911 and reported her brother-in-law had shot her husband.
Deputies responded to CR 157 in Elkhart to find an adult man, Kenneth Hilton, 57, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Family members who were in the home at the time of the shooting told deputies Roger shot his brother sometime during the evening before and left the scene.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
