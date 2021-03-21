An Elkhart man was killed and a child injured in a shooting Saturday night, March 20, in Palestine. According to police, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.
The Palestine Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around Spring and Magnolia Streets where they found a truck stopped in the road. The driver, Dustin Rodgers, 28, of Elkhart, had been shot in the torso and a 6 year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.
Officers gave the victims first aid as they waited for EMS and both were taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center, where Rogers later died from his injuries. The boy was treated and released.
A woman and girl who were also in the vehicle were not injured.
Based on witness statements, the gunfire came from another vehicle also traveling on Spring Street. According to police, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
“Detectives are currently working to identify a suspect and determine why this happened,” Chief Mark Harcrow said.
“We are asking that anyone with info on this case contact us immediately.”
Anyone with any information can contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.