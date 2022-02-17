The Anderson County Commissioners Court approved a new agreement with East Texas Broadband to deliver high speed fiber to Elkhart for broadband services.
Last year, the city and the county worked with Etex to bring broadband into Palestine, working from Neches on Highway 79 into the city then back to Neches on Highway 84, making a complete loop. The city and county have been working with East Texas Broadband to bring the services to residential areas within the city limits and into rural parts of Anderson County.
“We are working diligently to bring access to high speed internet to all county residents,” said County Judge Robert Johnston. “When the Elkhart project is completed, we’ll look at the next best area to bring broadband services to.”
The agreement between the county and East Texas Broadband is for $300,000 and will bring new fiber optic line into downtown Elkhart with a radial reach of between five and eight miles.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved
• the consent agenda items, including payment of the bills, budget amendments, minutes from the Jan. 24 meeting and utility crossing county roads,
• application for a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield for a new fitness court,
• the hiring of a new employees to train as an additional Veterans service officer,
• an order allowing retail fireworks permit holders to sell fireworks during the Texas Independent Fireworks period of Feb. 25 through March 2,
• the annual contract with Elmwood Volunteer Fire Department,
• the annual contract with Frankston Volunteer Fire Department,
• the annual contract with the Tucker Volunteer Fire Department,
• a two year contact between the county and Crossroads Family Care for indigent health care,
• the annual contract between the county and the Anderson County Humane Society,
• application for the FY23 Violence Against Women Act Grant,
• application for FY23 Victims of Crime Grant,
• the opening of an Amazon Business Account and setting the line of credit limit,
• for IT to increase the original agreed upon amount for Office 365 Licenses with CIRA of $21,122.40 to a new amount not to exceed $35,000 per year,
• a new phone system for the county offices from Vonage,
• and authorization for Sheriff Rudy Flores to spend up to $30,000 of budgeted funds to equip the eight new vehicles purchased in late 2021.
The Commissioners tabled estimates from Peace of Mine Security and Electric and Lightfoot Flooring for work at the Anderson County Agriculture Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.