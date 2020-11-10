Elkhart’s Tye Sheridan, 23, is to be featured in the star-studded ensemble cast in the upcoming Vietnam movie of Tim O’Brien’s book The Things They Carried.
Rupert Sanders, known for “Snow White And The Huntsman,” will direct the adaption of Tim O’Brien’s acclaimed collection of short stories about a platoon of young soldiers and their experiences on the front lines of the Vietnam War.
Tom Hardy is set to portray the main character, a fictionalized version of O’Brien who serves as the narrator of the stories, in the film. Sheridan joins Stephen James, Bill Skarsgard, Pete Davidson, Martin Sensmeier, Moises Arias, Angus Cloud and Ashton Sanders play the men of Alpha Company who will take turns in the spotlight of each story.
O’Brien, a Pulitzer Prize-finalist, served in Vietnam in the late 1960s. This is his third book about the war and loosely based on his experiences as a soldier in the 23 Infantry Division. Many of the characters are semi-autobiographical, sharing similarities with figures from his memoir If I Die in a Combat Zone, Box Me Up and Ship Me Home. The book contains 21 short stories which focus on the various pains of war. It is still unknown as to which short stories from the collection will be used for the movie.
Hardy is producing the film with Dean Baker. They hope to begin shooting in 2021 in Thailand. In a joint statement, Hardy and Baker said, “Tim O’Brien’s ‘The Things they Carried’ is his seminal masterwork – a raw, unflinching, and emotionally truthful literary experience filtered through a kaleidoscope of memory that’s impossible not to be profoundly moved by.
“We are all deeply passionate about and honored to have the good fortune of working alongside Time in bringing his vital classic to screen – and together with our incredible cast, Rupert, Scott and David – we look forward to creating what we feel will be an important film.”
Rupert added, “‘The Things they Carried’ is a beautifully crafted work and one of the most viscerally evocative books I have ever read.
“For me, it transcends its subject of young men at war and explores the landscape of deep human emotions that reside within us. We live in such turbulent times, and the themes of love, fear, and mortality that Time explored 30 years ago still resonate today, maybe even more powerfully.
“I am so excited about the cast we have put together – we have not seen this many young stars from different backgrounds sharing the screen since the days of ‘Platoon’ and ‘The Outsiders.’”
The Things They Carried won the 1990 National Book Critics Circle Award and was named as a new York Times Book of the Century. It is now a staple of assigned reading in American high schools.
Sheridan is currently starring in his first streaming television series, Wireless in Quibi, which launched last spring. In this survival thriller, Sheridan plays Andy Braddock, a college student in route to a New Year’s Eve party to try to rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend when he hits a snowbank and is stranded in the Colorado mountains in a snow storm – his best hope of survival his dying smartphone. The cast features Andi MacDowell as Sheridan’s mom, Lukas Gage, Francesca Reale, Mace Coronel, Sydney Park and Eric Dane.
Earlier this year, Sheridan was on the big screen with Helen Hunt in The Night Clerk.
In 2021, Sheridan will return to the screen in the sci-fi thriller Voyagers, with Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp, as a member of a space mission. Still in pre-production, the Card Counter, another of Sheridan's upcoming films, featuring Willem Dafoe and Oscar Isaac, will also be released in 2021
Sheridan, the son of Stephanie and Bryan Sheridan of Elkhart, has become one of the industry's most-in-demand actors.
Starting as a child actor, Sheridan was cast in his breakout role in Terrence Malick's movie The Tree of Life (2011), opposite Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, and Jessica Chastain. The film won the 2011 Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the 2011 Gotham Award for Best Picture, in addition to three Academy Award nominations.
Sheridan won the 2013 Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival for his captivating performance in the Southern drama, Joe (2013), opposite Nicolas Cage.
That same year, he was recognized by numerous film critics for his starring role in Jeff Nichol's coming-of-age drama Mud (2012), opposite Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.
He received a 2014 Critics' Choice nomination for Best Young Actor; the cast was honored with the 2014 Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards.
In 2016, Sheridan was featured in the major blockbuster X-Men: Apocalypse, as a young Scott Summers, aka Cyclops. In 2018, Tye earned his first big screen feature role in Steven Spielberg’s dystopian sci-fi film, Ready Player One. He made a cameo as X-Men’s Cyclops in Deadpool 2 in 2018, and reprised the role in 2019 for X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
Sheridan was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame, with the Rising Star Award, in Austin in March of 2017.
